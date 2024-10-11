^

Nation

PDEA-BARMM agents seize P20.4-M worth shabu from barangay official

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 11, 2024 | 6:49pm
PDEA-BARMM agents seize P20.4-M worth shabu from barangay official
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is now in custody of the P20.4 million worth of shabu seized from a dealer who fell in a sting in Jolo, Sulu on Oct. 10, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents seized P20.4 million worth of shabu from an incumbent barangay councilor entrapped in a residential area in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday, October 10.

The operation that resulted in the arrest and detention of the suspect, Kaiber Jailani Yusop, was laid together by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and units of the Sulu Provincial Police Office. 

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Friday that Yusop, a member of the barangay council in Lakit in Panamao, Sulu is now detained. He would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Yusop was immediately frisked and cuffed by non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents and policemen after turning over to them three kilos of shabu in a tradeoff in Barangay Tulay in Jolo, the provincial capital of Sulu.

PDEA-BARMM agents had also confiscated the motorcycle of Yusop that he used in transporting shabu to contacts in far-flung areas in Sulu and his mobile phones bearing the numbers of his accomplices in the island province.

Castro said PDEA-BARMM is thankful to Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan, who is chairperson of the multi-sector Sulu Provincial Peace and Order Council, and the newly-installed regional director of PRO-BAR, Police Brig Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, for supporting the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Yusop, long subject of the agency’s surveillance for his large-scale trafficking of shabu in the province.

vuukle comment

BARMM

PDEA

SULU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New NAIA operator hikes service fees
play

New NAIA operator hikes service fees

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Increased meet and assist service fees, from P800 to P8,000 per person, have been imposed by the new operator of the Ninoy...
Nation
fbtw
Ilocos Norte top execs switch posts in 2025 elections

Ilocos Norte top execs switch posts in 2025 elections

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Joseph Marcos Manotoc has withdrawn his certificate of candidacy and opted to run for vice governor...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO chief vows to purge corrupt cops

NCRPO chief vows to purge corrupt cops

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Following the directive of newly appointed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, National Capital Region Police Office director...
Nation
fbtw
Government work, classes suspended in Manila, Pasay October 14-15

Government work, classes suspended in Manila, Pasay October 14-15

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Work in government offices and classes at all levels in Manila and Pasay will be suspended from Oct. 14 to 15 for an international...
Nation
fbtw

Advisory group warns vs reducing NTC mandate under proposed measure

14 hours ago
A proposed technology-related bill in the Senate could pave way to risks as it is set to reduce the regulatory oversight of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), an advisory group said. 
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Judge in De Lima drug case gets Sandigan post

Judge in De Lima drug case gets Sandigan post

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
The Muntinlupa judge who acquitted former senator Leila de Lima in her third and last drug case has been named associate justice...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Smog in Metro Manila due to pollutants&rsquo;

‘Smog in Metro Manila due to pollutants’

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Pollutants contributed to the smog seen over Metro Manila yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: 132 sacks of trash hauled from dolomite beach

MMDA: 132 sacks of trash hauled from dolomite beach

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority collected 132 sacks of garbage from Manila Bay’s dolomite beach during...
Nation
fbtw
Ultra Lotto jackpot balloons to P253 million

Ultra Lotto jackpot balloons to P253 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto is estimated to soar to P253.5 million for tonight’s draw.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with