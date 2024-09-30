^

Nation

2 'transients' killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 4:50pm
2 'transients' killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack
Map of Maguindanao del Norte with Datu Odin Sinsuat highlighted
Baselle / Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Two men from General Santos City were killed in a gun attack inside a residential yard in Barangay Makir in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte late Sunday, September 29.

Local officials and investigators from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station are working to understand what they perceive as a mysterious aspect of the incident that resulted in the deaths of Kandatu Luna and Bryan Modih.

Responding police probers have recovered sachets of shabu beside their cadavers, according to barangay officials and traditional Moro leaders in Makir.

Lt. Col. Roy Subsuban, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Monday that they suspect the murder of the two men may be linked to a narcotics deal that went wrong.

Subsuban said their investigators need enough time to identify the killers of the two men who are not residents of Datu Odin Sinsuat. 

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

NBI nabs Bulacan LTO chief for fixer scheme

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
The chief of the Land Transportation Office in Bustos, Bulacan was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the National...
Nation
fbtw

P550,000 offered for arrest of poll exec, wife’s killer

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Cash reward amounting to P550,000 has been offered in exchange for information that can lead to the arrest of the killer of an election officer and his wife in Palawan.
Nation
fbtw
NBI Special Task Force grounded

NBI Special Task Force grounded

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has grounded its Special Task Force after an NBI agent allegedly engaged in inappropriate...
Nation
fbtw
Palace: Abra vice governor&rsquo;s suspension final

Palace: Abra vice governor’s suspension final

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has declared as final and executory the suspension of Abra Vice Gov. Joy Valera-Bernos for placing a hospital...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

Sandigan upholds conviction of ex-mayor

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Mamburao town mayor Voltaire Anthony Villarosa for his failure to ensure...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Better incentives await medium, large Quezon City enterprises

Better incentives await medium, large Quezon City enterprises

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has approved an ordinance updating the incentives provided by the local government to medium...
Nation
fbtw
150,000 kids in Ilocos to get free vaccines

150,000 kids in Ilocos to get free vaccines

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Up to 150,000 schoolchildren in Ilocos region will receive free vaccines against measles and other communicable diseases,...
Nation
fbtw
Basilan OKs measure Protecting rights defenders

Basilan OKs measure Protecting rights defenders

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has lauded the provincial government of Basilan for the passage of an ordinance protecting...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Cebu

Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Cebu

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Cebu yesterday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Sei...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with