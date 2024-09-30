2 'transients' killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY — Two men from General Santos City were killed in a gun attack inside a residential yard in Barangay Makir in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte late Sunday, September 29.

Local officials and investigators from the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station are working to understand what they perceive as a mysterious aspect of the incident that resulted in the deaths of Kandatu Luna and Bryan Modih.

Responding police probers have recovered sachets of shabu beside their cadavers, according to barangay officials and traditional Moro leaders in Makir.

Lt. Col. Roy Subsuban, chief of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Monday that they suspect the murder of the two men may be linked to a narcotics deal that went wrong.

Subsuban said their investigators need enough time to identify the killers of the two men who are not residents of Datu Odin Sinsuat.