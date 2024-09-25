^

Nation

Wanted bandit arrested

Roel Pareño, John Unson - The Philippine Star
September 25, 2024 | 12:00am
Wanted bandit arrested
Map of Isabela, Basilan
Mike Gonzalez

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An alleged Abu Sayyaf bandit tagged in kidnapping activities was arrested in Isabela, Basilan on Monday.

Mobin Kullin was in the government’s list of most wanted persons based on a joint order of the Department of National Defense and Department of the Interior and Local Government, which tagged Abu Sayyaf bandits as terrorists.

Kullin was arrested by a joint team of the police and military in Barangay Tabiawan.

A bounty of P600,000 was offered for the arrest of Kullin, according to Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, Zamboanga peninsula police director.

Kullin has standing arrest warrants for kidnapping issued by a local court in Isabela. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Police said Kullin was a follower of Abu Sayyaf leaders Khadaffy Janjalani, Isnilon Hapilon and Ustadz Kalah, who were killed in military operations.

Kullin was said to be involved in the 2000 Lamitan siege and Tumahubong raid in Sumisip town.

vuukle comment

ABU SAYYAF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

Palace declares special holidays in 5 areas

By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
President Marcos has declared special holidays in five areas in the country for the celebration of local anniversaries and...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Declare Aroma in Tondo as permanent housing site&rsquo;

‘Declare Aroma in Tondo as permanent housing site’

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Families displaced by a fire that razed a community in Tondo, Manila are asking the city government to declare the area as...
Nation
fbtw
Creation of coconut oil mills in Eastern Samar sought

Creation of coconut oil mills in Eastern Samar sought

By Miriam Desacada | 1 day ago
Two measures seeking to establish two state-run coconut oil mills and refineries in Eastern Samar have been filed before the...
Nation
fbtw
Abu Sayyaf terrorist with P600,000 reward on head arrested

Abu Sayyaf terrorist with P600,000 reward on head arrested

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Policemen, backed by local executives and military intelligence agents, arrested a senior member of the Abu Sayyaf, wanted...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM agency to pay for treatment of dengue patients

BARMM agency to pay for treatment of dengue patients

By John Unson | 7 days ago
The health ministry of the Bangsamoro region shall pay for all medicines and bills of marginalized dengue patients confined...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Rizal declared rebel-free

By Ed Amoroso | 41 minutes ago
The entire province of Rizal has been declared free from the influence of communist insurgents.
Nation
fbtw
Baguio taps students to pitch ideas for 'smart city' project

Baguio taps students to pitch ideas for 'smart city' project

By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
Baguio City government’s Management Information and Technology Division (MITD) and the Department of Informations and...
Nation
fbtw
20 more NPAs in Regions 11, 13 surrender

20 more NPAs in Regions 11, 13 surrender

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Another group of New People’s Army guerillas have pledged allegiance to the government in a symbolic rite in Barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Armed gang leader, cohort, surrender to Bangsamoro police

Armed gang leader, cohort, surrender to Bangsamoro police

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
A leader of what is touted as the last remaining armed gang in Maguindanao del Norte and a follower surrendered to the Police...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with