Wanted bandit arrested

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An alleged Abu Sayyaf bandit tagged in kidnapping activities was arrested in Isabela, Basilan on Monday.

Mobin Kullin was in the government’s list of most wanted persons based on a joint order of the Department of National Defense and Department of the Interior and Local Government, which tagged Abu Sayyaf bandits as terrorists.

Kullin was arrested by a joint team of the police and military in Barangay Tabiawan.

A bounty of P600,000 was offered for the arrest of Kullin, according to Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, Zamboanga peninsula police director.

Kullin has standing arrest warrants for kidnapping issued by a local court in Isabela. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Police said Kullin was a follower of Abu Sayyaf leaders Khadaffy Janjalani, Isnilon Hapilon and Ustadz Kalah, who were killed in military operations.

Kullin was said to be involved in the 2000 Lamitan siege and Tumahubong raid in Sumisip town.