Security concerns raised on Konektadong Pinoy Bill

Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – A citizens' rights network aired its concerns on the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Bill, or Senate Bill 2699, noting that the bill, in its current form, has oversight gaps that could result in unintended negative outcomes to Filipinos.

In a statement posted on Facebook, CitizenWatch Philippines said that the organization is concerned with the loosening of restrictions on foreign entities to operate in the Philippines.

CitizenWatch added that, if the bill gets enacted into law, it will render the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to a mere registrar and diminish its role to regulate telco operations in the country.

"As a result, there could be erosion of consumer protection, because it is the NTC's mandate to hold telecommunications providers accountable and compliant to standards that protect consumers. Operators could then result to cutting corners to maximize short-term gains, to the detriment of long-term quality and innovation," said CitizenWatch lead convenor Orlando Oxales.

SB2699, if passed, will eliminate the requirement for a legislative franchise for the use of the country's radio frequency spectrum and will also weaken the regulatory oversight of the NTC, which is dangerous to the Philippines' national security, the network also said.

CitizenWatch also called on Congress that any new legislation must encourage competition and ensure the growth of the country's digital infrastructure, especially in far-flung areas.

"We call on the Senate to work with industry experts in integrating adequate safeguards that would mitigate risks to all broadband users. Calibrating, rather than diminishing, the NTC's regulatory oversight, is essential. We have to ensure that our laws truly promote the safe and accelerated expansion of our digital infrastructure," Oxales added.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act is currently lodged at the Senate and awaits further deliberations and actions.

