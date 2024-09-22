Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

COTABATO CITY — The Philippine Army collected 38 more firearms and military-type weapons surrendered voluntarily by residents of different towns in Maguindanao del Sur on Friday, September 20.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Sunday that the cache, surrendered by owners in support of the unit’s disarmament campaign as part of its Mobile Community Support Sustainment Program or MCSSP, is now in the custody of the 33rd Infantry Battalion.

The 33rd IB’s MCSSP is focused on peacebuilding activities, collection of undocumented firearms and periodic cross-section dialogues in areas beset with security issues, including “rido,” or deep-seated conflict among Moro clans.

The 38 firearms, comprised of .38 caliber revolvers, .45 caliber pistols, 9 millimeter Uzi and Ingram machine pistols, assault rifles, M203 grenade launchers, B-40 anti-tank rocket launchers and three 60 millimeter mortars, were turned in by owners during a symbolic rite at the headquarters of the 33rd IB in Barangay Zapakan in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur.

The event was witnessed by municipal officials from Maguindanao del Sur’s adjoining Radjah Buayan, Shariff Aguak, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Sultan sa Barongis and Mamasapano towns and the commander of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog.

Nafarette said Pangcog and the commanding officer of the 33rd IB, Lt. Col. Udgie Villan, and local executives in the five towns cooperated in securing the surrender of the firearms, grenade and rocket launchers and the three mortars via backchannel dialogues.

Units of 6th ID in Central Mindanao’s neighboring Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces since 2023 collected 1,349 firearms, including M60 machineguns, 60 and 81 millimeter mortars, 40 millimeter grenade and B40 rocket launchers via a disarmament campaign being implemented by the division in support of Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process.