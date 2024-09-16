PGH hit by third fire in 2024

Patients of the Philippine General Hospital in Ermita, Manila evacuate from the outpatient department after a fire broke out on Sept. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Ermita, Manila, early Monday morning, September 16—marking the third such incident this year.

The blaze affected its outpatient department and audio-visual room.

Patients quickly evacuated the hospital as the first alarm was raised at 6:07 a.m. and the second alarm at 6:21 a.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) quickly arrived at the hospital and fully contained the fire by 7:08 a.m. There were no casualties from the fire.

The Department of Health (DOH) also advised ambulances to coordinate in case any patients had to be transferred.

The patients returned to the outpatient department at 7:23 a.m.

Need to assess hazards

DOH said that it has required its hospitals to identify fire hazards to prevent future cases of fire, especially when this has been the third fire at PGH.

Previous fire incidents at PGH occurred in March and April this year.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa also stressed the importance of minimizing hazards due to the risk they pose to other hospitals.

When one hospital is affected by a fire, nearby hospitals are also at risk as they may need to accommodate patients being transferred.

“Ito ang risk talaga kapag ang isang opsital nasunog, lahat ng ospital sa Metro Manila maapektuhan. So kailangan mag-suporta tayo sa isa’t isa,” Herbosa said at a press conference.

(This is the real risk when a hospital catches fire — every hospital in Metro Manila could be affected. So, we need to support one another.)