DOH warns vs ‘imported’ mpox vaccines

A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday warned the public against organizations or individuals offering supposed mpox vaccines “imported” from abroad.

In a public health advisory, the DOH cautioned the public “against availing (oneself of) such vaccines.”

The health department pointed out that such vaccines entered the country without its knowledge.

“They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the advisory read.

At the same time, the DOH said that mpox vaccines require certain storage and cold-chain handling conditions.

“Without DOH-FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy,” the department noted.

The DOH advised the public to wait for the mpox vaccines that it will endorse.

“It is better to get mpox vaccine doses in the Philippines once they are legally available, to ensure that you are getting real, safe and effective vaccines – and not just a false sense of security,” said the DOH.

The department earlier said it would procure 2,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine to help prevent the spread of mpox. The Jynneos vaccine is slightly different from the smallpox vaccine.

While recognizing Africa’s urgent need for these vaccines, the DOH said it had already signified to the World Health Organization that once vaccines become available, the Philippines wants access to the supply.