^

Nation

DOH warns vs ‘imported’ mpox vaccines

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2024 | 12:00am
DOH warns vs â��importedâ�� mpox vaccines
A health worker takes a sample at the Mpox treatment centre of the Nyiragongo general referral hospital, north of the town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 16, 2024. Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said in a video message that the country "has recorded 15,664 potential cases and 548 deaths since the beginning of the year", with all 26 provinces affected. The United Nations (UN) health agency was concerned by the rise in cases and fatalities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the spread to Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.
AFP / Guerchom Ndebo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) yesterday warned the public against organizations or individuals offering supposed mpox vaccines “imported” from abroad.

In a public health advisory, the DOH cautioned the public “against availing (oneself of) such vaccines.”

The health department pointed out that such vaccines entered the country without its knowledge.

“They have been brought into the country without the careful attention of regulatory agencies like the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the advisory read.

At the same time, the DOH said that mpox vaccines require certain storage and cold-chain handling conditions.

“Without DOH-FDA safeguards, there is no way to assure safety and efficacy,” the department noted.

The DOH advised the public to wait for the mpox vaccines that it will endorse.

“It is better to get mpox vaccine doses in the Philippines once they are legally available, to ensure that you are getting real, safe and effective vaccines – and not just a false sense of security,” said the DOH.

The department earlier said it would procure 2,000 doses of Jynneos vaccine to help prevent the spread of mpox. The Jynneos vaccine is slightly different from the smallpox vaccine.

While recognizing Africa’s urgent need for these vaccines, the DOH said it had already signified to the World Health Organization that once vaccines become available, the Philippines wants access to the supply.

vuukle comment

DOH

MPOX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COC filing for BARMM elections reset

COC filing for BARMM elections reset

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Following the exclusion of Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Commission on Elections yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

LTO summons rider for vlogging on SLEX

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday issued a show-cause order on a motorcycle rider for entering the South Luzon Expressway...
Nation
fbtw
Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

Sacked BI chief thanks Marcos

By Delon Porcalla | 2 days ago
Despite his ouster over the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, former Bureau of Immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco...
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon&rsquo;s magmatic eruption

Phivolcs warns of Kanlaon’s magmatic eruption

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
State volcanologists have warned of a possible magmatic eruption of Kanlaon on Negros Island amid the volcano’s increased...
Nation
fbtw
Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

Canlaon City suspends classes following Kanlaon Volcano's unrest

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Canlaon City has suspended classes at all levels for both public and private schools on Thursday, September 11, due heightened...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Kin call for swift, fair trial of ex-Palawan governor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The family of slain broadcaster Gerry Ortega is hoping for a swift and fair trial, following the surrender of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes who is accused of orchestrating the 2011 murder.
Nation
fbtw
Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

Lahar warning issued for Mayon, Kanlaon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday warned of possible lahar and related...
Nation
fbtw

P13.6 million shabu seized from cop

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a police sergeant and his three accomplices, among them a woman, during a sting in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo, Sulu on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

PCG yet to declare end to fuel siphoning efforts

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
While it is believed that all 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from the sunken tanker Terra Nova have been drained, the...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with