^

Nation

Power supply issue disrupts LRT-2 operations anew

Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 6:36pm
Power supply issue disrupts LRT-2 operations anew
A train of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 on the East Extension Project in Antipolo City, Rizal as seen on July 1, 2021.
PCO / Ace Morandante

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters in Metro Manila were able to take the Light Rail Transit Line 2 when it resumed normal operations on Wednesday afternoon, September 9, following a morning of limited service due to power supply issues.

The trains on provisional service ran only between Antipolo and V. Mapa stations in the morning. The power problems disrupted the line's full 13.8-kilometer route, which spans 11 stations and five cities in Metro Manila.

As a result, passengers did not have access to Legarda and Recto stations in Manila.

As of 12:30 p.m., the train reopened the full route.

"There are now trips from Recto Station to Antipolo Station and back," the Light Rail Transit Authority posted on its Facebook page, announcing the normal operations by midday.

This is not the first time power supply issues have broken up LRT-2 operations. In January this year, the train system also experienced a five-hour power disruption. — Ian Laqui

