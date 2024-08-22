^

Nation

400 caught working in Parañaque scam hub

Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 12:33pm
Photo shows the employees found operating an online scam hub at a private building in Parañaque City on Aug. 22, 2024.
PTV / Vel Custodio

MANILA, Philippines — At least 400 employees were discovered operating an online scam hub at a private building in Parañaque City on Thursday dawn.

Acording to a report by ABS-CBN News, the Regional Interlligence Division-NCRPO, served a search warrant from the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 for their "computer related fraud."

Authorities who raided the scam hub found computer-related fraud, such as love crypto scams, in the building at around 2 a.m.

Located on the ninth floor of the building, the scam hub’s setup appears to be displayed as a homelike workspace and fashion designer office.

The scammers are supposedly using the fake arrangement as a background to deceive their victims during video calls.

The illegal operation was investigated by the Regional Intelligence Division-NCRPO, Parañaque City Police and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation personnel. — Intern, Cali Asajar

