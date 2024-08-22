400 caught working in Parañaque scam hub
MANILA, Philippines — At least 400 employees were discovered operating an online scam hub at a private building in Parañaque City on Thursday dawn.
Acording to a report by ABS-CBN News, the Regional Interlligence Division-NCRPO, served a search warrant from the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 24 for their "computer related fraud."
Authorities who raided the scam hub found computer-related fraud, such as love crypto scams, in the building at around 2 a.m.
Located on the ninth floor of the building, the scam hub’s setup appears to be displayed as a homelike workspace and fashion designer office.
The scammers are supposedly using the fake arrangement as a background to deceive their victims during video calls.
The illegal operation was investigated by the Regional Intelligence Division-NCRPO, Parañaque City Police and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation personnel. — Intern, Cali Asajar
