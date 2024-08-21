^

Nation

BARMM health ministry bouncing back from serious operation hitches

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 6:59pm
BARMM health ministry bouncing back from serious operation hitches
Assistant Secretary Abdullah Dumama of the Department of Health (left) huddles with Regional Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding, Jr. after acknowledging, during a forum on Aug. 19, 2024, the revitalization of the activities of the Bangsamoro health ministry.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Local executives and peace advocacy blocs on Wednesday pledged support for the revitalized  Bangsamoro health ministry, saddled with technical and administrative challenges that stymied its operation in the past years.

Officials of the eight newly-created Bangsamoro towns inside Cotabato province in Region 12 told reporters on Wednesday that there have been improvements in the delivery of services in their communities by the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in recent weeks, a result of the joint interventions by the region’s chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, and Regional Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr.

Ebrahim placed last May the physician-ophthalmologist Sinolinding at the helm of the Ministry of Health-BARMM, then beset with  operation problems, partly due to mismanagement and other issues .

Among the problems that Ebrahim and Sinolinding, also a concurrent member of the 80-seat regional parliament, first addressed together is the stalled release of the honorarium of barangay frontline anti-COVID 19 health workers who had served at the height of the pandemic that broke out in 2020 and have continued working in their areas of assignment despite compensation woes.

Radio outfits in Cotabato City and in nearby Bangsamoro provinces had quoted in reports last week a number of the affected health workers as saying that they have never thought of still receiving their delayed allowances.

Mayor Salik Mamasabulod of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur told reporters on Wednesday that he is thankful to the Ministry of Health-BARMM and Ebrahim’s office for having built a health station each in Barangay Damalasak and in the town proper of their municipality that they inaugurated early this week.

“Me and my constituents in Pagalungan shall support the programs of the reinvigorated Bangsamoro health ministry as a reciprocation of the public service efforts of its new minister and his superior, the regional chief minister,” Mamasabulod said.

The Ministry of Health-BARMM had also facilitated in the past two months the distribution of more than two dozen ambulances to its health service facets, some of which were procured by members of the 80-member regional lawmaking body.

Mayor Rolando Sacdalan of Midsayap, a municipality under Cotabato province in Region 12  but has 13 barangays under BARMM, said that he is thankful to the Ministry of Health-BARMM for having facilitated a series of medical outreach missions for residents of the predominantly Moro areas in his municipality in recent weeks.

“The residents of these Bangsamoro barangays are no longer under my watch but we continue to serve them still because they come to our town center to sell their farm products, buy merchandise that they need in their homes and seek medical attention in clinics and hospitals around,” Sacdalan said.

Sinolinding reported the accomplishments in the past three months of the Ministry of Health-BARMM to stakeholders and representatives of different media outfits during a gathering last Monday, attended by representatives of different government agencies, among them the physician Abdullah Dumama, assistant secretary of the Department of Health. 

vuukle comment

BARMM

COTABATO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DOH to issue mpox advisory for spas, parlors

DOH to issue mpox advisory for spas, parlors

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
To help prevent the spread of mpox, the Department of Health said yesterday establishments engaged in beauty and relaxation...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec chief, 7 others charged with graft

Comelec chief, 7 others charged with graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
Graft charges were filed yesterday against Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia and seven other Comelec officials...
Nation
fbtw
Motorist dead in EDSA Busway crash

Motorist dead in EDSA Busway crash

2 days ago
A motorist died after being run over by a bus along the EDSA Busway on Monday morning, the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Nation
fbtw
SC stops plebiscites for 3 new BARMM towns

SC stops plebiscites for 3 new BARMM towns

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Supreme Court has stopped the Commission on Elections from holding plebiscites for the creation of three new municipalities...
Nation
fbtw
43 stores violate price freeze in Metro

43 stores violate price freeze in Metro

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has issued 43 stores with notices of violation of the price freeze in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blood donors needed as dengue cases rise

Blood donors needed as dengue cases rise

By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The public has been urged to donate blood as dengue cases in the country continue to rise, according to the Philippine Red...
Nation
fbtw
Pigs intercepted in Valenzuela test positive for ASF &ndash; DA

Pigs intercepted in Valenzuela test positive for ASF – DA

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 20 hours ago
Some of the pigs intercepted at a Valenzuela City checkpoint recently tested positive for African swine fever and were culled...
Nation
fbtw
P5,000 monthly pay set for BARMM kasambahay

P5,000 monthly pay set for BARMM kasambahay

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
The Bangsamoro Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board approved on Monday a wage order setting at P5,000 the monthly pay...
Nation
fbtw

DHSUD welcomes CA junking of TRO on MVHAI election

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has welcomed a recent ruling of the Court of Appeals denying the petition for a temporary restraining order, which sought to stop the Multinational Village...
Nation
fbtw
Oil sheen spotted at sunken tanker &lsquo;ground zero&rsquo;

Oil sheen spotted at sunken tanker ‘ground zero’

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard is monitoring an oil sheen in the waters off Limay town in Bataan where the motor tanker Terra...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with