Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

President Marcos inaugurates the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measure Stage 1 project in Pampanga yesterday, together with South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa, Speaker Martin Romualdez and Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

MASANTOL, Pampanga, Philippines – President Marcos yesterday inaugurated here a P7-billion flood control project that will benefit several low-lying towns in this province.

The integrated disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (IDRR-CCA) project-stage 1 is expected to reduce the flood level and duration from 66 days to 17 in the municipalities of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin and Sto. Tomas.

“We are very optimistic that this will redound to improving the people’s lives by enhancing the disaster resilience of all our communities,” Marcos said in his speech.

The project, funded through a loan from the South Korean government, aims to increase and improve the capacity of the Third, Eastern Branch, Caduang Tete and Sapang Maragul rivers, which all drain into Pampanga River.

The total cost of stage 1 of the project is estimated at P7.57 billion, sourced from the Export-Import Bank of Korea-Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The project involves excavation, dredging and widening of river channels as well as construction of embankments, three new bridges, five foot bridges, eight sluice gate structures and 164 fish pond gates.

Marcos directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to ensure that Stage 2 of the IDRR-CCA would proceed as scheduled.