^

Nation

Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga
President Marcos inaugurates the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measure Stage 1 project in Pampanga yesterday, together with South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa, Speaker Martin Romualdez and Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan.
Ryan Baldemor

MASANTOL, Pampanga, Philippines  – President Marcos yesterday inaugurated here a P7-billion flood control project that will benefit several low-lying towns in this province.

The integrated disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation (IDRR-CCA) project-stage 1 is expected to reduce the flood level and duration from 66 days to 17 in the municipalities of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin and Sto. Tomas.

“We are very optimistic that this will redound to improving the people’s lives by enhancing the disaster resilience of all our communities,” Marcos said in his speech.

The project, funded through a loan from the South Korean government, aims to increase and improve the capacity of the Third, Eastern Branch, Caduang Tete and Sapang Maragul rivers, which all drain into Pampanga River.

The total cost of stage 1 of the project is estimated at P7.57 billion, sourced from the Export-Import Bank of Korea-Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The project involves excavation, dredging and widening of river channels as well as construction of embankments, three new bridges, five foot bridges, eight sluice gate structures and 164 fish pond gates.

Marcos directed the Department of Public Works and Highways to ensure that Stage 2 of the IDRR-CCA would proceed as scheduled.

vuukle comment

MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.
Nation
fbtw
Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Calamba, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw

Solons inspect Pampanga recycling facility

13 hours ago
One major recycling company welcomed House Speaker Martin Romualdez and a team of legislators from the House of Representatives to its Mexico, Pampanga facility last Monday to clarify the nature of its ope...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos on Monday called on government career executives to uphold the highest ethical standards and reinvent...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Number of registered voters nearing 66 million

Number of registered voters nearing 66 million

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
The number of people qualified to vote in the May 2025 midterm elections is now nearing 66 million, the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Fewer dengue deaths have been recorded despite the continued rise in the cases of the mosquito-borne disease, according to...
Nation
fbtw
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial...
Nation
fbtw

Pay hike seen for Cagayan Valley workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and household service workers or kasambahay in Cagayan Valley are expected to get an increase in their daily take-
Nation
fbtw
1 dead in Cavite fire

1 dead in Cavite fire

By Ed Amoroso | 2 hours ago
A senior citizen died while another was injured in a fire that displaced up to 600 families in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with