Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
August 7, 2024 | 12:00am
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oathtaking of the newly appointed 146 Career Executive Service Officers (CESOs) and leads the conferment of Gawad CES to four awardees in Malacañang on August 6, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos on Monday called on government career executives to uphold the highest ethical standards and reinvent themselves as civil servants as they strive to perform their duties.

During the awarding of Presidential Gawad Career Executive Service and oath-taking of newly appointed CES officers, Marcos said career officials have the power to reform the government and the country and are instrumental in creating a “more inclusive and sustainable society” for citizens.

“To our newly appointed CESOs, as you join this esteemed group and reaffirm your duties to provide quality service to the people, I would like to remind you that you have also taken on the herculean task of upholding the highest ethical standards in your career wherever it is that you are serving,” the President said.

Marcos urged government officials to continue embodying the four core values of public service: patriotism, excellence, integrity and spirituality.

“I challenge you to join me in reinventing ourselves as civil servants and the bureaucracy, to provide the stability and continuity that we will need for our long-term programs and visions for them to succeed,” he said.

The CES was established through Presidential Decree No. 1 issued by Marcos’ father and namesake, the late president Ferdinand Marcos.

According to the President, the government continues to strengthen the CES, noting that its occupancy rate increased from 44 to 50 percent this year.

“This is part of our targets under the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028,” he said.

Marcos also cited the importance of the Career Executive Service Board, which he said ensures that career administrators would keep cultivating their potential and would leave no room for stagnancy in civil service.

“The bar is set quite high every single day, and for a good reason: it is because your work affects millions of Filipinos and inspires generations beyond your tenure,” he said.

During the event, Marcos commended regional director Josefina Abilay, assistant secretary Teresa Camba, schools division superintendent Miguel Aposin and officer-in-charge deputy executive director Eduardo Quilang for their dedication to public service.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
