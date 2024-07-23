Nearly 100 flee homes in Cagayan due to 'Carina'

Flooding in Taytay -San Isidro Bridge at Bagunot Bridge in Baggao, Cagayan on July 23, 2024.

BAGUIO CITY— Almost a hundred fled their homes in Cagayan province as Typhoon Carina (International name: Gaemi) maintained its strength on Tuesday morning, the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported.

It said 21 families who evacuated are from the towns of Peñablanca, Gonzaga and Sta. Ana, all in Cagayan while five families are from Barangay Casi of Peñablanca town, while 20 individuals sought refuge to their relatives.

In Gonzaga town, 13 families or 64 individuals sought safer ground to the evacuation center. They are from Barangays Amunitan, Paradise, Progressive and Flourishing.

Three families were evacuated in Sta. Ana town, in Barangay Kapanikian.

Different Municipal DRRM offices (MDRRMOs) are conducting rescue and monitoring operations in their respective areas of responsibility.

The Cagayan Tourism office has also cautioned travelers and tourists to take extra care as "Carina" has been bringing heavy downpour that can cause landslides, flash floods and strong winds posing danger.

It also recommended the suspension of activities along the swelling Cagayan River and its tributaries such as swimming, boating, kayaking, river trek and cruising, including operation of floating restaurants and other activities.

At 12 noon, the state weather bureau issued a flood advisory for Cagayan River Basin.

It said that as of 10 a.m., the stretch of the main Cagayan River including its major tributataries, Magat; Pinacanauan de Iligan; Pinacanauan de Tuguegarao; SIFFU-Mallig and Chico, remained below their alert level.

"Tributary pared is rising but likely to remain within bankfull capacity until tomorrow," PAGASA added.