P6.8-M worth shabu seized by PDEA-9 agents

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 3:00pm
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 is now in custody of the P6.8 million worth shabu seized from peddler Hairy Ramos Baladji, now detained.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in the town proper of Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay province on Saturday.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, said the suspect, Hairy Ramos Baladji, 42, a resident of a resident of Barangay Bangkaw-Bangkaw in Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay, is now detained to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Baladji yielded peacefully when PDEA-9 agents frisked and cuffed him after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, during an entrapment operation along a highway straddling through a commercial hub in Kabasalan.

In a text message, Gaodani-Tosoc, said they are thankful to local executives and personnel from different units of the Police Regional Office-9 and the Army’s 106th Infantry Battalion under the 1st Infantry Division for helping them carry out the sting that resulted in the arrest of Baladji and the confiscation from him of P6.8 million worth of shabu.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
