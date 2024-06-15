^

Nation

Shabu dealer killed in shootout with PDEA-12 agents

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 5:31pm
Anti-narcotics agents had seized from the slain Jeffrey Sobusa Pudadera P105,000 worth of shabu and a 9 millimeter Taurus pistol.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a shabu dealer in an entrapment operation on Friday night in Koronadal City that turned awry when he resisted arrest.

Aileen Lovitos, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, told reporters on Saturday that their agents were forced to neutralize the 45-year-old Jeffrey Sobusa Pudadera when he pulled out a gun and opened fire when he sensed that he had sold to them his illegal merchandise during a tradeoff in Barangay Zone 4 in Koronadal City.

PDEA-12 agents had confiscated from the slain Pudadera P105,000 worth of shabu and a Taurus 9 millimeter pistol with serial numbers TVL 09773.

A resident of Navarro Subdivision in Barangay General Paulino Santos in Koronadal City, Pudadera, who had used his being a tricycle driver as a cover for his shabu peddling activities, had reportedly eluded several anti-narcotics stings targeting him that different law-enforcement units had laid in recent months.

Local officials who helped plan Pudadera’s supposed peaceful entrapment told reporters that PDEA-12 agents had no way but to return fire when he shot one of them, sparking a brief shootout that resulted in his death.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

SHABU
