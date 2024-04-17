^

Father kills daughter with knife after quarrel with wife in Bukidnon

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 3:26pm
The police have led a criminal case against a father who killed his daughter with a knife in Talakag, Bukidnon on April 15, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

Trigger warning: Graphic violence

 

COTABATO CITY — The police on Wednesday filed a criminal case against a father who killed a one-year-old daughter with a knife after a fight with his wife in Barangay Tikalaan in Talakag, Bukidnon on Monday.

The suspect, Ferdinand Catoto, who also stabbed himself repeatedly after killing his daughter, is now in a hospital, guarded by policemen.

In separate reports on Wednesday morning, the Talakag Municipal Police Station and the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office stated that the gory incident was preceded by a deep-seated quarrel between Catoto and his wife.

Catoto is addicted to shabu and marijuana, according to his relatives.

Officials of the Talakag MPS told reporters Catoto vented his fire on his daughter and stabbed her repeatedly with a long, sharp knife when his wife packed some clothes and left.

The Bukidnon PPO said in a statement released on Wednesday that Catoto shall be transferred to a police detention facility once discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for self-inflicted stab wounds.

