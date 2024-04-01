^

Mountain Province celebrates 17th Lang-ay festival

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 1, 2024 | 6:38pm
Mountain Province celebrates 17th Lang-ay festival
In this April 1, 2024 photo, DTI Cordillera Administrative Region Regional Director Juliet Lucas delivers address during the launch of the Lang-ay Agro-Industrial Trade Fair.
DTI Mountain Province / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — The Indigenous Peoples (IPs) of Mountain Province in the Cordillera are showcasing their unique “culture of sharing” in the 17th Lang-ay Festival.

"Lang-ay" means “sharing among the community”.

This year, the festival theme “Strength in Diversity: Celebrating Inclusivity and Solidarity” manifests that with the distinct culture and traditions the people of the different tribes and municipalities of the province, the people are binded with the unique culture of sharing or "lang-ay".

Officials of the Provincial Government led the civic parade on Monday morning to mark the opening of the festival. An agro-industrial trade fair was also launched.

The festival also marks the celebration of the the 57th founding anniversary of Mountain Province.

During the first day of the celebration, elders led the "Tukab di Gusi" or the opening of the gusi or the jar containing the "tapuey" or rice wine. This tradition invokes the guidance of the Almighty and petition for blessings.

On Thursday, revelers will be treated with indigenous delicacies and wines from the different municipalities and tribes of the province during the "Lang-ay" by the street.   

Those who will partake in the street feast are encouraged to get only what they can consume so that everybody can enjoy the food and drinks.

On Saturday, the rich and colorful dances and chants of the IPs of Mountain Province will be showcased with all authenticity during the cultural street dancing parade in the capital town of Bontoc. It will be followed by a cultural showdown and performances at the Eyeb Hall.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco is expected to speak in a program on Saturday, with Sen. JV Ejercito also expected to grace the occasion

The festivities will will conclude on April 10, 2024.

