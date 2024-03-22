^

Nation

Wanted for high-profile crimes killed in Bangsamoro police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 22, 2024 | 1:44pm
Wanted for high-profile crimes killed in Bangsamoro police operation
A policeman inspects one of three stolen motorcycles found in the hideout in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte of the long wanted Razul Adza and Ali Mama.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A suspect in a series of motorcycle theft, multiple murder, extortion and operation of a drug den, who has links with local terrorist groups, was killed while his companion was wounded in a shootout with policemen in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Razul Adza was declared dead on arrival at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center where policemen brought him after the brief gunfight that left his cohort, Ali Mama, 54, badly wounded.

Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza told reporters on Friday that combined personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Sahibon Mamantal, and operatives from units of PRO-BAR and the Criminal and Investigation and Detection Group were supposed to serve Adza and Mama warrants of arrest in their hideout in Barangay Semba, but neutralized them instead when they pulled out guns and opened fire.

Barangay officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in this city had confirmed to reporters that the slain Adza and Mama were indeed notorious motorcycle thieves and shabu peddlers and were implicated in the murder of at least seven individuals in the past three years.

Besides their three firearms, the police team out to supposedly arrest them peacefully found three stolen motorcycles, drug sniffing paraphernalia and shabu in the house where they resided that they also ran as a drug den frequented by a number of villagers from barangays around.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO REGIONAL POLICE

MAGUINDANAO DEL NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Teacher, lover caught having sex in classroom

By Jun Elias | 15 hours ago
A public school teacher and her lover were allegedly caught having sex in a classroom in this town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw

PNP colonel faces admin raps over sex video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A police colonel accused of documenting his sexual encounters with a woman he had an illicit affair with is facing administrative cases before the Office of the Ombudsman.
Nation
fbtw
SC: LGU lawyers cannot represent local execs

SC: LGU lawyers cannot represent local execs

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Legal officers of local government units cannot represent LGU officials in cases filed before the Office of the Ombudsman,...
Nation
fbtw
DBM releases P1.3 billion to light up public schools

DBM releases P1.3 billion to light up public schools

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released nearly P1.3 billion for the electrification of public schools natio...
Nation
fbtw
Man killed, wife wounded in Antipolo gun attack

Man killed, wife wounded in Antipolo gun attack

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
A man was killed while his wife was wounded in a shooting in Antipolo City, Rizal on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Local sectors ignore Dawlah Islamiya, BIFF&rsquo;s attack threats

Local sectors ignore Dawlah Islamiya, BIFF’s attack threats

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Local executives and Muslim clerics have brushed aside as un-Islamic the insinuations by two terrorist groups for villagers...
Nation
fbtw
P1.7-M worth shabu confiscated in Zamboanga del Sur

P1.7-M worth shabu confiscated in Zamboanga del Sur

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Policemen seized P1.3 million worth of shabu from two dealers from Lanao del Sur, reportedly linked to the Dawlah Islamiya,...
Nation
fbtw
Bushfires hit upland areas in 2 Cotabato municipalities

Bushfires hit upland areas in 2 Cotabato municipalities

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Vast swaths of grasslands and forests in two towns in Cotabato province were razed by scattered wildfires since Sunday, withered...
Nation
fbtw
BOC seizes P158.7 million kush in balikbayan boxes

BOC seizes P158.7 million kush in balikbayan boxes

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs has confiscated 132.3 kilos of dried kush valued at P158.7 million smuggled into the country in six...
Nation
fbtw
PNP probes shooting of BuCor chief&rsquo;s vehicle

PNP probes shooting of BuCor chief’s vehicle

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has started its investigation on the shooting that targeted a bulletproof vehicle owned by...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with