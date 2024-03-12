No leads yet on cocaine bricks found in Eastern Samar

Cocaine bricks found floating in the waters off Arteche, Eastern Samar.

TACLOBAN, Philippines — Police have yet to gather leads on the possible sources of cocaine bricks that were found floating in the waters off Arteche, Eastern Samar last week.

The cocaine bricks, valued at P111.85 million, were surrendered to the local police by a fisherman, who found the illegal drugs near Barangay Tangbo on Friday afternoon.

The illegal drugs were placed in two plastic bags.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) expressed belief that the cocaine came from South America, citing previous cases of illegal drugs dumped in the waters off Eastern Samar over a decade ago.

Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the PNP, said there were 226 and nine bricks of cocaine recovered in the province in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Investigation at the time showed the cocaine came from South America.

Fajardo said it was unlikely that the cocaine found last Friday was intended for distribution in the Philippines as local drug users prefer shabu.

She said the PNP and other concerned government agencies such as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Coast Guard and the Navy would intensify law enforcement operations in Eastern Samar.

The PNP will strengthen its cooperation with other nations to prevent the entry of illegal drugs into the country, Fajardo said.

On Sunday, the Eastern Samar police presented the cocaine and the fisherman in a press conference in Borongan.

During the conference, the police noted changes on the data it earlier released.

It said the cocaine bricks, which were initially valued at P106 million, turned out to be worth P111.85 million.

Further verification showed the bricks weighed 21.1 kilos only and not 25 as earlier reported.

Authorities said the fisherman was given cash reward, including P30,000 from the Eastern Visayas police.

Arteche Mayor Bioe Evar-done said the local government would give the fisherman P50,000 and commendations.

Evardone urged residents to follow the example of the fisherman should they find illegal items on or off shore.

“Report this immediately to your barangay captains and the police,” Evardone said.

Brig. Gen. Owen Andarino, Eastern Visayas police deputy director for administration, urged the public to report or coordinate such finds to authorities. — Emmanuel Tupas