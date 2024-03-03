^

Nation

Shelter for homeless opens in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 6:04pm
Shelter for homeless opens in Baguio City
Officials admit migration has caused Baguio's population to grow but said it is working to address the city's growing needs.
Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City has inaugurated a temporary shelter named "The Drop-in or Warming Center" at the former triage area of the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.

Designed for mentally-challenged vagrants and individuals facing street situations, the facility provides a safe space for short-term stays, offering amenities such as sleeping arrangements, clothing changes and showers.

Ricky Ducas Jr., the mental health coordinator at the City Health Services Office, said that the center is open not only to homeless individuals but also to young people who feel unsafe at home or anyone needing a brief respite.

However, individuals with mental health concerns will be assisted in obtaining a safe-to-shelter clearance from the Baguio General Hospital Medical Center (BGHMC)-Psychiatry department.

Ducas explained that a non-traumatic rescue is conducted through the efforts of personnel from the Emergency Medical Service, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, BGHMC-Psychiatry Department, Mental Health Council, CSWDO and other relevant agencies.

The initiative aims to assist psychotic vagrants, potentially bringing them to the center if there is currently no family available to take them in.

Ducas stressed the need to rescue vagrant individuals with mental health concerns, referred to as "taong grasa," in a safe and calm manner to avoid unpleasant experiences during the process.

“Mental health is a collaborative effort especially between the community and the family of those affected. It is everybody’s concern,” Ducas said.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

HOMELESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diocese of Pasig pushes for sainthood of Pinay catechist 'Ka Luring'

Diocese of Pasig pushes for sainthood of Pinay catechist 'Ka Luring'

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pasig has started the cause for beatification and canonization of Laureana "Ka Luring" Franco,...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Munti mayor cleared of P97 million graft charge

Ex-Munti mayor cleared of P97 million graft charge

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted former Muntinlupa mayor Aldrin San Pedro of a graft case that stemmed from the allegedly anomalous...
Nation
fbtw
Forest fires rage in Benguet

Forest fires rage in Benguet

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Firefighters continue to extinguish two forest fires in Itogon, Benguet, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported yest...
Nation
fbtw
Power outages hit Panay, Negros anew

Power outages hit Panay, Negros anew

By Patrick Miguel | 18 hours ago
Parts of Panay and Negros islands were plunged into darkness anew on Friday night as power plants went on forced outages...
Nation
fbtw
Pickup collides with tricycle; 3 dead

Pickup collides with tricycle; 3 dead

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Three people died when a pickup collided with a tricycle along the highway in Barangay Tinoto in Maasim, Sarangani before...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DHSUD: Former MVHAI board members legitimate

DHSUD: Former MVHAI board members legitimate

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has recognized the former board members of the Multinational...
Nation
fbtw

Makati hits Taguig enforcers’ ‘forced entry’ in public park

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The city government of Makati on Friday condemned the attempt of Taguig traffic enforcers to “forcibly” enter the Makati Park and Garden.
Nation
fbtw
Romblon lawmaker, ex-Eastern Samar government cleared in fertilizer scam

Romblon lawmaker, ex-Eastern Samar government cleared in fertilizer scam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona and former Eastern Samar governor Clotilde Salazar have been cleared of graft in connection...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-LGU exec gets 1 year in prison for killing dog

Ex-LGU exec gets 1 year in prison for killing dog

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A man has been sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of animal cruelty for killing a dog.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with