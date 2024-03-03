43 people in watercraft that sunk off Zamboanga City rescued

The rescued passengers of the watercraft that capsized a few miles off Zamboanga City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Maritime Police had promptly rescued 43 passengers of a pumpboat that capsized in the territorial waters of Zamboanga City while on its way to Tabuan Lasa town in the island province of Basilan on Saturday night.

The Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and policemen who responded to the incident immediately brought the beleaguered boat passengers to Zamboanga City and provided them with food and other relief provisions.

Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, in a statement released at noontime Sunday, said he is grateful to the employees of the Zamboanga City DRRMO and the members of the Police Maritime Unit in the city for their immediate action on the incident.

The overloaded pumpboat carrying the 43 rescued passengers that capsized a few miles off Zamboanga City due to big waves was also towed to a safe area by emergency responders, radio reports here on Sunday stated.