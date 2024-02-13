QC mayor denounces police dispersal of student protest

This photo shows a picture of progressive groups having a face-off with policemen from the Quezon City Police District.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the aggressive police response to a student protest in front of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Quezon City on Monday.

In a statement, the Quezon City mayor said that the aggressive police action has “no such place” in the city.

“Mariin nating kinokondena ang dispersal ng mga pulis sa mga estudyante na nagpapahayag ng kanilang saloobin sa isang mahalagang isyu sa House of Representatives,” Belmonte said in a statement on Monday.

(We vehemently condemn the dispersal by the police of students expressing their opinions on an important issue at the House of Representatives.)

“Walang puwang ang ganitong aksyon sa lungsod, lalo pa’t kilala ang Quezon City bilang lugar kung saan malayang nakakapagtipon at nakakapagpahayag ng saloobin at karapatan ang iba’t ibang grupo,” she added.

(Such action has no place in the city, especially since Quezon City is known as a place where various groups can freely assemble and express their opinions and rights.)

On Monday, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) dispersed progressive groups holding a protest against the alleged lack of representation in the hearing about the National Polytechnic University Bill in the HoR.

In a video by the student publication “The Catalyst,” it is seen that the policemen from the QCPD are pushing the student activists with riot shields and arnis sticks.

ALERT | Karahasan ang tugon ng kapulisan matapos pinaghahampas at itulak ang mga estudyanteng nais magsagawa ng mapayapang pagrerehistro ng demanda hinggil sa kawalan ng student representation sa hearing ng National Polytechnic University Bill sa House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/WfEhpobsua — The Catalyst (@PUPTheCatalyst) February 12, 2024



In response, Belmonte said that she reminded QCPD Chief General Red Maranan that such police action should not be condoned.

“Agad namang inatasan ni General Maranan ang Internal Affairs Service na imbestigahan kung may paglabag sa Police Operational Procedures,” she said in a statement.

(General Maranan promptly instructed the Internal Affairs Service to investigate if there were any violations of Police Operational Procedures.)

Philstar.com has reached out to Maranan’s staff for comment, but they have yet to respond.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.