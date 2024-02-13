^

Nation

QC mayor denounces police dispersal of student protest

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 1:25pm
QC mayor denounces police dispersal of student protest
This photo shows a picture of progressive groups having a face-off with policemen from the Quezon City Police District.
PUP The Catalyst / Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte condemned the aggressive police response to a student protest in front of the House of Representatives (HoR) in Quezon City on Monday.

In a statement, the Quezon City mayor said that the aggressive police action has “no such place” in the city. 

“Mariin nating kinokondena ang dispersal ng mga pulis sa mga estudyante na nagpapahayag ng kanilang saloobin sa isang mahalagang isyu sa House of Representatives,” Belmonte said in a statement on Monday.

(We vehemently condemn the dispersal by the police of students expressing their opinions on an important issue at the House of Representatives.)

“Walang puwang ang ganitong aksyon sa lungsod, lalo pa’t kilala ang Quezon City bilang lugar kung saan malayang nakakapagtipon at nakakapagpahayag ng saloobin at karapatan ang iba’t ibang grupo,” she added.

(Such action has no place in the city, especially since Quezon City is known as a place where various groups can freely assemble and express their opinions and rights.)

On Monday, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) dispersed progressive groups holding a protest against the alleged lack of representation in the hearing about the National Polytechnic University Bill in the HoR. 

In a video by the student publication “The Catalyst,” it is seen that the policemen from the QCPD are pushing the student activists with riot shields and arnis sticks. 

“Agad namang inatasan ni General Maranan ang Internal Affairs Service na imbestigahan kung may paglabag sa Police Operational Procedures,” she said in a statement.

(General Maranan promptly instructed the Internal Affairs Service to investigate if there were any violations of Police Operational Procedures.)

Philstar.com has reached out to Maranan’s staff for comment, but they have yet to respond. 

--
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.

vuukle comment

DISPERSAL

JOY BELMONTE

QCPD

QUEZON CITY

QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

1.12 million affected by floods, landslides in Mindanao

By Evelyn Macairan | 6 days ago
The number of people affected by massive flooding and landslides caused by the trough of a low-pressure area in Davao and...
Nation
fbtw
No exact air pollution numbers in MM &ndash; DENR

No exact air pollution numbers in MM – DENR

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) admitted yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

3 die in Pangasinan vehicular mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 15 hours ago
Three people died while 14 others were injured when their vehicle rolled over in this town on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
BI foils entry of Belgian &lsquo;terrorist&rsquo; into Philippines

BI foils entry of Belgian ‘terrorist’ into Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has foiled the entry into the country of a suspected Belgian terrorist and his female companio...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam&rsquo;s water level continues to decline

Angat Dam’s water level continues to decline

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam dipped further to 208.92 meters yesterday due to the El Niño phenomenon, according to...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
66 paintings of Bilibid inmates on exhibit at SC

66 paintings of Bilibid inmates on exhibit at SC

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Sixty-six paintings made by inmates of the New Bilibid Prison are on display at the main lobby of the Supreme Court.
Nation
fbtw
Vessel runs aground off Northern Samar; 71 rescued

Vessel runs aground off Northern Samar; 71 rescued

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Seventy-one people were rescued from a roll-on roll-off vessel that ran aground in the waters off Northern Samar on Sunday...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.3 quake jolts Surigao del Norte

Magnitude 5.3 quake jolts Surigao del Norte

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Surigao del Norte yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and ...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec targets 3 million new voters for 2025 polls

Comelec targets 3 million new voters for 2025 polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections reported yesterday a high turnout of prospective voters on the first day of the seven-month voter...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with