LIST: Road closures, alternative routes for running event on Feb. 3 to 4

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) announced rerouting schemes and road closures to prevent traffic congestion in anticipation of the 7-11 Run 2024.

From 10:00 a.m. on February 3 until 8 a.m. on February 4, the following roads are set for closure:

Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive

Katigbak Drive and South Drive Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to President Quirino Avenue

Maria Orosa Street from General Luna (Gate) to Kalaw Avenue

Finance Road from President Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue

East and Westbound lanes of President Burgos from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard

Muralla Street from Santa Lucia Street to General Luna Street

Binondo-Intramuros bridge from Muelle Dela Industria to A. Soriano Avenue

General Luna Street from Muralla Street to Real Street

Real Street from Santa Lucia to Solana Street

Victoria Street from General Luna Street to Solana Street

Solana Street from Victoria Street to A. Soriano Avenue

The MPIO advised motorists on Facebook to consider the following alternate routes: