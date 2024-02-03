LIST: Road closures, alternative routes for running event on Feb. 3 to 4
February 3, 2024 | 9:10am
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) announced rerouting schemes and road closures to prevent traffic congestion in anticipation of the 7-11 Run 2024.
From 10:00 a.m. on February 3 until 8 a.m. on February 4, the following roads are set for closure:
- Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to Katigbak Drive
- Katigbak Drive and South Drive Roxas Boulevard from Katigbak Drive to President Quirino Avenue
- Maria Orosa Street from General Luna (Gate) to Kalaw Avenue
- Finance Road from President Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue
- East and Westbound lanes of President Burgos from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard
- Muralla Street from Santa Lucia Street to General Luna Street
- Binondo-Intramuros bridge from Muelle Dela Industria to A. Soriano Avenue
- General Luna Street from Muralla Street to Real Street
- Real Street from Santa Lucia to Solana Street
- Victoria Street from General Luna Street to Solana Street
- Solana Street from Victoria Street to A. Soriano Avenue
The MPIO advised motorists on Facebook to consider the following alternate routes:
- Vehicles from Delpan Bridge shall make a turn around at Anda Circle to the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard to Capulong or C-3 to the point of destination
- Vehicles from Pasay AOR utilizing the northbound lane of Roxas Boulevard shall turn right to President Quirino Avenue to the point of destination
- Vehicles from Maria Orosa Street intending to utilize President Burgos Avenue shall turn right or left to Kalaw Avenue to the point of destination
- Vehicles from A. Mabini Street shall turn right or left to Kalaw Avenue to the point of destination
- Vehicles from Ayala Boulevard intending to utilize Finance Road shall turn left or right to Taft Avenue to the point of destination
- Vehicles (southbound) coming from the three bridges (Jones, McArthur, and Quezon Bridge) intending to utilize President Burgos Avenue shall go straight to Lagusnilad to Taft Avenue to the point of destination
- Vehicles intending to utilize Binondo-Intramuros bridge shall go straight to Muelle De Industria to the point of destination
- Vehicles westbound of Kalaw Avenue shall turn left to M.H. Del Pilar Street to the point of destination
