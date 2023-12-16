Calamba residents receive Chistmas gift packages

Mayor Ross Rizal, second from left, leads the distribution of additional Christmas gift packages to senior citizens of Brgy. San Jose, Calamba City, during their year-end celebration last Friday, December 15.

MANILA, Philippines – The Calamba City government has launched a Christmas Gift Package distribution program among its constituents, from exclusive subdivisions in Nuvali even up to remote barrios.

Led by Mayor Ross Rizal, the Pamaskong Handog program started last December 8 and will continue up to its final distribution on Sunday, December 17. The program offered assistance and gifts to all households in the 54 barangays with over 180,000 gift packages given overall with special and additional care to persons with disabilities (PWDs), and senior citizens.

Gift packages contained food items that can be used for citizens’ everyday necessities and even their Noche Buena, and cash vouchers for select residents in need.

Mayor Rizal personally led the distribution team along with other local officials and volunteers for each barangay, aiming to make the Calambeños feel the Christmas spirit and make it as memorable as possible despite the challenges experienced throughout this year.

“We want to show our appreciation and love to our people, who, despite all the difficulties this year, they are still resilient and supportive of our city. We simply want them to feel that Christmas is here, the Lord has been good to us, and we want to let them know that we are always here to support them and serve them; they are not alone,” he said.

The official said the program was part of their collective effort to renew the city government’s outlook and approach to public service by connecting with their residents directly through projects that affect them directly. By fostering a culture of cooperation, and collaborative participation among local officials and leaders, he wants to ensure that each family feels the reform he wants to see in the new Calamba (CalamBago).

Calamba City, known for being the birthplace of our national hero, Jose Rizal, is one of the country’s fastest-growing cities in the past few years through its thriving economy driven by industrial and commercial sectors. It is also one of the Top 10 Tax Earning cities in the country outside of Metro Manila.

Rizal said Calamba’s development should not only be limited to economic performance, but also through its social and environmental impact that is felt by its residents. Under his leadership, the city government is focused to pursue sustainable and inclusive growth that is aimed to benefit every local, most especially the marginalized and vulnerable regions.

He said that they are planning to launch more impactful projects and programs that is aimed to address the city’s challenges in healthcare, education, infrastructure, environment, relief operations to calamity-stricken communities and disaster preparedness. He has since fostered partnerships with private sectors as well as the civil society to work on various programs aimed to address the challenges that the city is facing.

“We’ve come a long way, and I am proud with what we have achieved as a city. But again, this is just the beginning and there is a lot more work to be done, that’s why we continue to push forward, and we really need everyone on board with us with our shared vision of CalamBago, as a city of excellence in service, innovation, and for the benefit of the Calambeños,” he said.