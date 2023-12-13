Father killed, wife and son hurt in Cotabato City ambush

Police forensic experts sift through the scene of Tuesday’s deadly ambush in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a Moro patriarch and wounded his wife and two-year-old son in a daytime ambush in Barangay Tamontaka 4 here on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cotabato City Police Office, in a statement Wednesday, said Rahim Timbangan Arsad, possibly the target of the attack, died on the spot from bullet wounds in the head.

Arsad and his spouse, Melissa, and their two-month old son were riding a motorcycle together on their way to somewhere when they were attacked by men armed with pistols, positioned along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tamontaka 4.

Timbangan’s wife and son were both hurt in the incident.