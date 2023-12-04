^

Nation

Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan

Roel Pareño - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan
Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, alias Mundi, was about to flee Basilan in a motorized banca when a team of military coastal patrollers intercepted him in the waters off Tuburan town, according to Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, chief of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade based in Basilan.
Google Map

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An alleged bomb expert of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group was killed in an encounter in Basilan on Saturday night.

Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, alias Mundi, was about to flee Basilan in a motorized banca when a team of military coastal patrollers intercepted him in the waters off Tuburan town, according to Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, chief of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade based in Basilan.

A firefight ensued and resulted in the death of Mundi, who was said to be an Abu Sayyaf subleader based in Sulu and a member of international terrorist group Islamic State.

Troopers turned over Mundi’s remains to his relatives and village officials.

Luzon said Mundi was last spotted in June in Sumisip town after the bandit fled Sulu with an Indonesian teenager who was to be trained by the group for suicide bombing.

Army troopers rescued the Indonesian teenager and killed Abu Sayyaf leader Pasil Bayali, while Sawadjaan was able to escape.

The Indonesian teen was deported.

The military described Sawadjaan as the last threat from the Abu Sayyaf after soldiers eradicated the group’s forces and declared the province bandit-free in October.

The military said Mundi was a notorious terrorist, bomb expert and mastermind of suicide bombings in Sulu.

It said among Mundi’s atrocities were the bombing of the Jolo Cathedral in 2019 and the twin attacks in downtown Jolo in 2020 that killed 14 people and wounded 75 others, mostly soldiers and police.

Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, chief of the Joint Task Force Orion, commended Luzon and his men for their efforts to keep Basilan peaceful and the people safe.

The Joint Task Force Orion oversees the Basilan counterterrorism operations.

vuukle comment

ABU SAYYAF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 village chiefs shot dead

2 village chiefs shot dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Two barangay captains were shot dead in separate incidents since Friday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension without pay of lawyer Alfegar Triambulo, inspector general...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam continues discharging water

Angat Dam continues discharging water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The operator of Angat Dam continues to release water for the third consecutive day yesterday as its water elevation remains...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the...
Nation
fbtw
PNP denies Marbil next top cop

PNP denies Marbil next top cop

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police on Saturday denied a Facebook post that President Marcos has chosen Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

House OKs boost for mechanical engineering profession

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Voting 246-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last week a measure that will strengthen further the industry of mechanical engineers, by amending certain provisions of the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has created technical working groups to expedite the identification...
Nation
fbtw
LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II has ordered the LTO’s legal department to coordinate with Facebook...
Nation
fbtw
Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash

Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A newly proclaimed “ameer” or chief of the Dawlah Islamiya-Philippines was among 11 terrorists killed in a firefight...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with