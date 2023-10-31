^

Nation

Kagawad killed, barangay chairman hurt in militiaman’s rampage

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 12:55pm
Kagawad killed, barangay chairman hurt in militiamanâ��s rampage
Relatives of the slain Kagawad Antataha Nadjuwal shall bury his corpse immediately in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours from time of death.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A militiaman killed a barangay councilor or kagawad and hurt a barangay chairman in a rampage in a polling site in Luksumbang in Lamitan City in Basilan on Monday afternoon.

The member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit who went berserk, Euiliano Custodio Enrique, was subsequently neutralized by soldiers and policemen guarding the public school campus in Barangay Luksumbang for resisting arrest.

Col. Arlan Delumpines, chief of the Lamitan City police, told reporters that Enrique, long suspected of having mental issues, first shot with his service rifle Antataha Nadjuwal, who is seeking reelection as kagawad in Barangay Luksumbang, killing the latter on the spot.

Enrique also shot and wounded Barangay Luksumbang Chairman Jemson Cervantes in the chest, now in a hospital.

Enrique was shot dead by policemen and soldiers when he aimed his rifle at them while trying to pacify him.

Relatives had told police investigators and reporters Enrique was restive for days prior to the incident and that there were periods where he acted strangely and was irrational whenever he lacked sleep after every night duty in different CAFGU outposts in Lamitan City.

vuukle comment

BASILAN

BSKE 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful&rsquo;

‘Barangay, SK elections in Metro Manila generally peaceful’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
There was no recorded incident of violence during the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
6 LTO enforcers axed over extortion

6 LTO enforcers axed over extortion

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers...
Nation
fbtw
Scuffle disrupts BSKE at Abra poll center

Scuffle disrupts BSKE at Abra poll center

By Artemio Dumlao | 15 hours ago
A brief scuffle between a group of men and a man disrupted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in a village in...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate...
Nation
fbtw
Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

Unopposed barangay chair bet in Abra dies before victory

By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
In Tineg town, Abra an unopposed candidate for Barangay chairman succumbed to cardiac arrest before the election began Monday...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
303 Manila City Jail inmates vote

303 Manila City Jail inmates vote

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
In what was called a “historic” turnout, 303 inmates of the Manila City Jail yesterday cast their votes in the...
Nation
fbtw
Angat&rsquo;s hydropower plant to be closed for repairs

Angat’s hydropower plant to be closed for repairs

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has assured residents in Greater Manila Area of continued raw water supply...
Nation
fbtw
Abalos wants Pasay police chief probed over human trafficking

Abalos wants Pasay police chief probed over human trafficking

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has instructed Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda...
Nation
fbtw
Victim of phone snatching steals suspect&rsquo;s motorcycle

Victim of phone snatching steals suspect’s motorcycle

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
A victim of phone snatching in Las Piñas City stole the motorcycle of the snatcher, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with