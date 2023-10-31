Kagawad killed, barangay chairman hurt in militiaman’s rampage

Relatives of the slain Kagawad Antataha Nadjuwal shall bury his corpse immediately in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours from time of death.

COTABATO CITY — A militiaman killed a barangay councilor or kagawad and hurt a barangay chairman in a rampage in a polling site in Luksumbang in Lamitan City in Basilan on Monday afternoon.

The member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit who went berserk, Euiliano Custodio Enrique, was subsequently neutralized by soldiers and policemen guarding the public school campus in Barangay Luksumbang for resisting arrest.

Col. Arlan Delumpines, chief of the Lamitan City police, told reporters that Enrique, long suspected of having mental issues, first shot with his service rifle Antataha Nadjuwal, who is seeking reelection as kagawad in Barangay Luksumbang, killing the latter on the spot.

Enrique also shot and wounded Barangay Luksumbang Chairman Jemson Cervantes in the chest, now in a hospital.

Enrique was shot dead by policemen and soldiers when he aimed his rifle at them while trying to pacify him.

Relatives had told police investigators and reporters Enrique was restive for days prior to the incident and that there were periods where he acted strangely and was irrational whenever he lacked sleep after every night duty in different CAFGU outposts in Lamitan City.