^

Nation

3 Quezon City traffic cops sued over gun-toting incident

Janvic Mateo, Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2023 | 12:00am
3 Quezon City traffic cops sued over gun-toting incident
Members of the Philippines National Police (PNP) wait for instructions on security measures inside the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 20, 2023, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Three Quezon City traffic policemen who initially handled the viral gun-toting incident involving a dismissed police officer and a cyclist last Aug. 8 are facing an administrative complaint.

The city government yesterday confirmed that a case was filed against Staff Sergeants Darwin Peralta and Joel Aviso and Executive Master Sgt. Armando Carr before the Quezon City People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB).

The three are all members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 4 in Kamuning, which initially handled the incident.

Lawyer Raymond Fortun charged the policemen with oppression, irregularities in the performance of duties and incompetence.

According to the city government, dismissed policeman Wilfredo Gonzales and the cyclist were first brought to the QCPD Kamuning police station as the matter was first considered a traffic incident by respondents from the QCPD Galas police station.

Since there was no resolution in Kamuning, the two were again referred to the Galas police station, where the alleged settlement of the case happened.

“Despite the clear and imbalanced status of the parties, the same police officers failed to protect the rights of the cyclist when they failed to provide a legal counsel for him so that the latter would be duly appraised of his rights,” Fortun said in a statement released by the city government.

“Further, they failed to secure the CCTV footages in the area in order to ferret out the real facts in the conflicting statements made by the parties. Finally, and for reasons known only to them, and despite there being sufficient basis to do so, the same police officers failed to file the appropriate charges,” he added.

Fortun, a cyclist, was among those who pledged support to the victim of the incident.

Mayor Joy Belmonte welcomed Fortun’s actions, saying his move to file a case with the PLEB “is a vote of confidence” with the city government.

“What we need now are little acts of heroism from ordinary Filipinos, to stand up for what is right to exact accountability from those in power… The proper process in the proper forum, which is the PLEB, will now take its course,” she said.

“This incident also highlights the need to institutionalize the presence of PLEB in other cities and municipalities to hear and decide the complaints filed against erring policemen. I am confident that the case filed in the PLEB will be handled without fear or favor,” the mayor added.

Created under Republic Act 6975 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act, PLEBs are considered as check and balance mechanisms for the police force. They handle administrative cases filed by ordinary citizens against the police.

PLEB chairman and executive officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan committed to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

He earlier invited members of the Galas police station to shed light on the supposed settlement between Gonzales and the cyclist.

“The institutions, particularly the PLEB, are in place so that the community will feel safe and secure in their homes. We commit to serve as an effective watchdog against abusive cops, and at the same time serve as partners to our men in uniform toward nation-building,” Calinisan said.

“As far as the case filed by Fortun is concerned, we promise to act on this case with absolute dispatch,” he added.

vuukle comment

GUN

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MNLF commemorates 27th year of peace deal with government

MNLF commemorates 27th year of peace deal with government

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Members of the Moro National Liberation Front on Saturday commemorated the 27th anniversary of their truce with Malacañang...
Nation
fbtw

PNP’s chief publicist is new Quezon City Police District head

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The chief publicist of the Philippine National Police is the new commander of the Quezon City Police District.
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte orders strict inspection of businesses in residential areas

Belmonte orders strict inspection of businesses in residential areas

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has ordered relevant local government offices to conduct a strict inspection of businesses...
Nation
fbtw
Goring, habagat agriculture damage soars to P900 million

Goring, habagat agriculture damage soars to P900 million

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Damage to agriculture due to the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon Goring has jumped to nearly P900 milli...
Nation
fbtw
Makati road rage rider faces raps over fake IDs

Makati road rage rider faces raps over fake IDs

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The motorcycle rider in the road rage viral video in Makati City is facing more charges for presenting fake identification...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

MMDA to enforce traffic scheme around LSGH

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will implement a temporary traffic scheme around La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong starting today.
Nation
fbtw

More rain expected in next 3 days – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Rainfall in Luzon will persist until tomorrow amid the continued effects of Typhoon Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Admin...
Nation
fbtw

Seawater enters vessel beached off Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
A cargo vessel that has run aground in the waters off Occidental Mindoro is reportedly unable to leave its position as it may sink once it sails into a deeper portion of the sea, the Philippine Coast Guard reported...
Nation
fbtw

Militiaman nabbed for guns, ammunition

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
A member of the Army’s CAFGU Active Auxiliary was arrested for keeping loose firearms, during a search operation conducted by the police in R.T Lim town, Zamboanga Sibugay on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Worker dies, 2 injured in Pangasinan road mishap

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 hour ago
A construction worker died while two others were injured in a collision involving a motorcycle and a tricycle in this town on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with