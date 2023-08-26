Teen allegedly raped, killed while running errand to buy load in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — A senior high school student was found dead in a secluded area in Barangay Bunga, Toledo City, Cebu Province on Friday after she was instructed to do errand.

According to a report by The Freeman, the 17-year-old teen was asked to purchase mobile load by a friend Thursday night but failed to return. Her lifeless body was found at 6:40 a.m. the next day.

"This is a very tragic incident and we don’t want this kind of crime to become normal here in Central Visayas," according to Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson to Police Regional Office-7 director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

"Rest assured that the entire force of the Police Regional Office-7 will be utilized to immediately solve this case."

An initial probe by authorities showed that the victim's underwear was found to have been "pulled down", possibly indicating rape. Bite marks were also said to have been found on other parts of her body like face and neck.

Suspect nabbed

A 29-year-old suspect identified as Jonathan Sugabo was arrested in connection to the incident by Toledo City Police on Friday.

Toledo City Police chief Lt. Col. Manolo Salvatierra said that they invited Sugabo for questioning after allegedly being seen within the area on the night the victim died.

Several witnesses at the station pointed to the suspect as responsible for the possible rape-slay. Wounds were reportedly also observed on the suspect's body believed to have been caused by scratches.

Aberin then ordered the arrest of Sugabo for the killing and described the incident as "very tragic." — with reports from The Freeman