^

Nation

Teen allegedly raped, killed while running errand to buy load in Cebu

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2023 | 3:00pm
Teen allegedly raped, killed while running errand to buy load in Cebu
Satellite image of Toledo City, Cebu
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A senior high school student was found dead in a secluded area in Barangay Bunga, Toledo City, Cebu Province on Friday after she was instructed to do errand.

According to a report by The Freeman, the 17-year-old teen was asked to purchase mobile load by a friend Thursday night but failed to return. Her lifeless body was found at 6:40 a.m. the next day.

"This is a very tragic incident and we don’t want this kind of crime to become normal here in Central Visayas," according to Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson to Police Regional Office-7 director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

"Rest assured that the entire force of the Police Regional Office-7 will be utilized to immediately solve this case."

An initial probe by authorities showed that the victim's underwear was found to have been "pulled down", possibly indicating rape. Bite marks were also said to have been found on other parts of her body like face and neck. 

Suspect nabbed

A 29-year-old suspect identified as Jonathan Sugabo was arrested in connection to the incident by Toledo City Police on Friday.

Toledo City Police chief Lt. Col. Manolo Salvatierra said that they invited Sugabo for questioning after allegedly being seen within the area on the night the victim died.

Several witnesses at the station pointed to the suspect as responsible for the possible rape-slay. Wounds were reportedly also observed on the suspect's body believed to have been caused by scratches. 

Aberin then ordered the arrest of Sugabo for the killing and described the incident as "very tragic." — with reports from The Freeman

vuukle comment

CEBU

MURDER

RAPE

TOLEDO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building

Once strife-torn town now has P25 million worth market building

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An old town devastated by secessionist conflicts in decades past got a new multi-million public market building from the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM sustains link&nbsp;with Marina, LTFRB central offices

BARMM sustains link with Marina, LTFRB central offices

By John Unson | 2 days ago
The Bangsamoro government and the central offices of the Maritime Industry Authority and the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

8 new Bangsamoro towns to rise in Cotabato province

By John Unson | 6 days ago
Stakeholders are anticipating a boom in commerce and trade in Cotabato province with the creation of eight new Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

Lawmakers eye impeachment case vs Vice President Sara

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is looking into the possibility of filing an impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte for allegedly using P125 million in confidential funds in 2022...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher stabbed dead

Teacher stabbed dead

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
A public school teacher was stabbed to death in Surigao City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diesel, kerosene price hikes seen next week

Diesel, kerosene price hikes seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
A mixed movement in pump prices is expected next week, with increases in diesel and kerosene seen continuing, while that of...
Nation
fbtw

Boy, 15, slain in shooting; Rizal cop faces raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Criminal complaints were filed against a policeman and his civilian companion in connection with the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Rodriguez, Rizal on Sunday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Boat catches fire off Zamboanga del Sur; 8 rescued

Boat catches fire off Zamboanga del Sur; 8 rescued

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
A crewmember of a motor boat suffered burns while seven others were rescued when the seacraft caught fire near a port in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw

Over 100 mayors sign good governance pledge

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
More than 100 mayors from different parts of the country have signed a manifesto committing to “uphold the principles of good governance” and serve the best interests of their constituents.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with