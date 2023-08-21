^

Nation

Motorcycle-riding cop dead in Lanao del Norte road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 11:18am
Motorcycle-riding cop dead in Lanao del Norte road mishap
The damaged motorcycle of accident fatality Patrolman Jhon Ryan Guardaquivil Baylan.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A motorcycle-riding policeman died instantly after hitting a dump truck parked along an unlit stretch of a highway in an interior barangay in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte before dawn Sunday.

Col. Sandy S. Vales, Lanao del Norte provincial police director, said Monday that the fatality, Patrolman Jhon Ryan Guardaquivil Baylan, belonged to the 1005th Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion under the Police Regional Office-10.

In an initial statement dispatched late Sunday the Kapatagan Municipal Police Station said Baylan was riding his motorcycle without a crash helmet when he rammed a dump truck parked ahead in a portion of the highway in Purok 2 in Barangay Taguitic at past 2 a.m. Sunday.

Probers in the Kapatagan MPS said Baylan came from Barangay Lapini. He was on his way to an interior area in Taguitic when he figured in the accident that resulted in his death.

vuukle comment

FATAL ROAD CRASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Padilla: Discrimination triggered Taguig cops’ gun duel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla is calling for a Senate investigation of a gun duel involving two police officers in Taguig, saying it was triggered by discrimination.
Nation
fbtw

Guard slain in Manila shootout wanted for 2 murders

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
security guard killed in an alleged shootout with police in Manila on Friday night was wanted for double murder, the National Capital Region Police Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
2 dead, 3 hurt in Manila shootout

2 dead, 3 hurt in Manila shootout

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
An alleged shootout between two security guards and police officers in Manila on Friday night left two persons dead and three...
Nation
fbtw

PNP needs 42,300 body cameras

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police needs at least 42,300 body cameras to meet the demand for recording operations such as executing arrest or search warrants, a PNP official said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Worker gunned down

Worker gunned down

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
A worker was killed while his companion was wounded in an attack in Magallanes, Cavite on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

ROTC Games Visayas leg successful – Tolentino

13 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino has commended the success of the Visayas leg of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or ROTC Games 2023 in Iloilo City.
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City welcomes renaming 2 roads after Miriam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Quezon City government has welcomed the passage of a bill renaming Agham and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Roads after the late senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago.
Nation
fbtw

MMDA to fine motorcyclists using EDSA bike lane

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Starting today, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will fine motorcycle riders using bicycle lanes along EDSA, the MMDA announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

No work, no pay today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Workers in the private sector who opt not to report for work today will not get any pay, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with