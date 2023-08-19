PNP realigns forces for 10 ‘embo’ barangays

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has started preparations for the realignment of police forces in the 10 barangays previously from Makati which now fall under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

During yesterday’s Laging Handa briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that based on the initial plan, Makati would retain police officers assigned to the 10 barangays, which means those assigned in Taguig will take over the job of securing the affected areas.

To ensure a smooth transition, Fajardo said some police officers from Makati will stay in the barangays on a temporary basis to assist those who will be coming from Taguig.

The local governments of Makati and Taguig are embroiled in a feud over the ownership of 14 schools in Barangays Pembo, Comembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Post Proper Northside and Post Proper Southside.

Sought for comment, Makati police chief Col. Edward Cutiyog said that 40 police officers under his command have opted to be reassigned

to the Taguig police since they are residents of the so-called “embo” or enlisted men’s barrio barangays.

Fajardo said they are coordinating with concerned government agencies for the transition of the barangays from Makati to Taguig.

She stressed that the PNP is not taking sides in the dispute, noting that police are closely monitoring the two cities to prevent violence from erupting due to the their feud.

Fajardo said the PNP has scheduled a security command conference to discuss the preprations for the conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the affected barangays.

The territorial dispute is a minor challenge to the Commission on Elections, a Comelec official said yesterday.

“Although there are challenges, we don’t see this as a major hurdle in holding the elections” in Makati and Taguig, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in an interview.

He said the 10 affected barangays and their registered voters will be wholly transferred and those who plan to run for election will remain residents of their respective barangays and are therefore qualified to run.

Laudiangco said the poll body will publicly destroy ballots labeled Makati City and reprint ballots carrying Taguig City.

“We can complete these 300,000 additional ballots in just two to three days,” he said.

On the other hand, teachers in public schools affected by the ongoing row between Makati and Taguig are calling for a smooth transition to ease tensions ahead of the opening of the school year.

“We hope for an immediate resolution to this problem because the welfare of teachers and children’s education are at stake,” Noel Meneses, president of the Fort Bonifacio High School Faculty Club, said in a statement released by the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition yesterday.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte temporarily placed the schools under the direct supervision of her office.

A committee was also formed to finalize a transition plan for the schools. — Janvic Mateo