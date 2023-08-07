Cop accused of indiscriminate firing
ILOILO CITY, Philippines — A police officer surrendered to his colleagues after he was accused of indiscriminate firing and poking a gun at four teenagers in Jaro district in this city over the weekend.
A manhunt was launched for S/Sgt. Nico Galvesolo of Barangay Buntala hours after the incident that occurred at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Twelve hours later, Galvesolo surfaced at the city police Station 3 to face the complaint filed against him.
The complainants said Galvesolo poked a gun at them without reason or cause.
Capt. Lester Oliveros, chief of city police Station 3, said Galvesolo admitted to have fired shots, but denied poking a gun at anyone.
Oliveros said probers would check footage of closed-circuit television cameras installed at the scene of the incident.
- Latest
- Trending