^

Nation

Cessna plane wreckage found; 2 bodies recovered

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Cessna plane wreckage found; 2 bodies recovered
The Provincial Director of Apayao Police Provincial Office (PPO), PCOL Jefferson Cariaga, immediately deployed a Search Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) Team to conduct an extensive search and rescue operation after receiving a report regarding a Cessna plane that crashed while on a training flight between the Municipalities of Luna and Pudtol.
RPIO Police Regional Office Cordillera / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The wreckage of a Cessna trainer plane that crashed in Apayao was found while the remains of its two passengers were retrieved in Sitio Matad, Barangay Salvacion in Luna, Apayao on Thursday.

The fatalities were identified as pilot instructor Capt. Edzel John Lumbao and pilot student Anshum Rajkular Konde, an Indian.

Two platoons from the 5th Infantry Battalion, personnel of the Philippine National Police and members of the provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council conducted ground search.

The aircraft went missing shortly after it took off from the Laoag International Airport at 12:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

The plane was supposed to arrive at the Tuguegarao Airport after a “touch and go” activity at Cauayan airport in Isabela.

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board is at the crash site.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that since January, there have been five aircraft accidents in the country, two of them involving Cessna planes.

A Cessna plane crashed at Maconacon airport in Isabela on Jan. 24. Another Cessna plane crashed in Camalig town in Albay on Feb. 18 while an ambulance helicopter went missing in Balabac, Palawan on March 1.

On July 28, a helicopter operated by the Philippine Adventist Medical Aviation Services crash-landed in a banana plantation in Sitio Babahagon in Lantapan, Bukidnon.

 

vuukle comment

CESSNA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grandpa detained; uncle and dad hunted for raping kin in Cotabato

Grandpa detained; uncle and dad hunted for raping kin in Cotabato

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The police had arrested a 74-year-old grandfather in General Santo City wanted for allegedly raping a 15-year-old grandd...
Nation
fbtw
Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 20 meters

Rains raise Angat Dam water level by 20 meters

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
The water level in Angat Dam rose by 20 meters in less than three weeks amid heavy rainfall spawned by Typhoons Egay and Falcon...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-barangay exec dead, 2 nabbed in Lanao Sur PDEA operation

Ex-barangay exec dead, 2 nabbed in Lanao Sur PDEA operation

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents shot dead an uncooperative former barangay councilor and arrested his two cohorts in an entrapment...
Nation
fbtw

American businessman faces deportation – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
An American businessman is being held at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) detention facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig pending his deportation.
Nation
fbtw

Cessna plane search, retrieval ops ongoing

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Search and retrieval operations for the passengers of a Cessna plane that crashed in Apayao are ongoing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

PMA hazing death: 2 cadets guilty of physical injuries

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Two cadets of the Philippine Military Academy have been found guilty of physical injuries in connection with the death of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio in 2019.
Nation
fbtw

Barangay, SK COC forms available online

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Certificates of candidacy forms for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30 are now available on the official website of the Commission on Elections.
Nation
fbtw

MMDA eyes rainwater basins vs El Niño threat

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Chief executives in Metro Manila are working to collect rainwater amid a looming dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon in the country.
Nation
fbtw

Senator’s son loses savings to scam

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
A son of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito reportedly lost his savings after falling victim to scammers last month.
Nation
fbtw

DSWD, DHSUD to set up street dwellers’ shelters

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development are working to set up temporary shelters for families and individuals in street situation.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with