Cotabato City physician goes missing

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A physician here has been missing since Sunday, with her relatives and friends believing she was kidnapped.

The Cotabato City local government unit has offered a P300,000 reward for any information that could help the police and military locate obstetrician-gynecologist Marivic Tello, a ranking medical staff in the Cotabato Regional Medical Center.

Tello is spouse of now retired Police Gen. Agustin Tello, a former provincial director of the then Maguindanao province, which was split into Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte via a plebiscite last year.

Brig. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Army Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, separately told reporters Tuesday that units they are cooperating in finding Tello’s whereabouts.