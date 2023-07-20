^

Nation

Government urged to continue push for renewable energy

Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 3:34pm
Government urged to continue push for renewable energy
The Department of Energy also recently concluded the second Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), which seeks to source at least 11GW of new capacities from renewable energy resources.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Over 100 million Filipinos can expect affordable, available power if the administration remains committed to current energy policies that seek to promote the development and growth of renewable energy (RE) in the country.

This is according to former Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Atty. Jay Layug, who in a speech at the Philippine Power Plant Energy Summit recently said that “with the assumption into office of the Marcos administration and the appointment of DOE Secretary Lotilla and ERC Commissioner Dimalanta, we have seen a dramatic shift in government policies towards renewables.”

According to Layug, a senior partner of Divina Law, the top energy law firm in the country, the administration, in only its first year, has fast-tracked RE programs via decisive steps intended to spur the development of the RE sector.

This includes amendments to the implementing rules and regulations of the Renewable Energy Act of 2008 that would pave the way for the liberalization of foreign ownership in RE investments; the preferential dispatch of registered generating units utilizing RE sources in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM); and the implementation of the Energy Virtual One-stop Shop (EVOSS) Act, which allows prospective energy companies to apply, monitor, receive the permits they need, and pay required charges through the EVOSS’ online platform.

The DOE also recently concluded the second Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP), which seeks to source at least 11GW of new capacities from RE resources, said Layug.

Large-scale hydropower and geothermal, both renewable energy resources, comprise the second biggest contributor in the energy mix of the country. As of 2020, 29% of the installed generating capacity of the Philippines is RE.

Layug also shared the findings of a study by the World Bank Group that stated that the Philippines is ranked fourth among eight emerging OSW markets, with a total technical potential to produce 178GW via OSW resources.

The energy expert likewise highlighted out the potential of OSW resources in the country following the publication in April 2022 of the Philippine OSW Roadmap developed by the DOE together with the World Bank. The study identified six development zones and projected that in a high growth scenario, OSW could provide 14% of the nation’s energy needs by 2040.

Increasing the RE capacity of the country will also be beneficial to its population, the lawyer pointed out, given the volatility of the prices of fossil fuel energy sources such as coal and oil.

“The DOE is in full gear to implement the NREP (National Renewable Energy Program),” said Layug, adding this could translate to next generations of Filipinos with a “bottomless abundance in energy supply.”  

“Let us think of renewable energy not just as a means to increase our energy capacities, but more importantly, to serve the legitimate ends of development,” he stressed.

Organized by Mykar Events, the Philippine Power Plant Energy Summit brought together government representatives, energy players, experts, investment companies, contractors and selected solution providers to address the country’s growing energy needs.

vuukle comment

DOE

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP pushes MUP fund as 1,793 cops opt to retire

PNP pushes MUP fund as 1,793 cops opt to retire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has intensified its information drive on the proposed reforms in the military and uniformed...
Nation
fbtw

New Caraga top cop named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Caraga has a new police director.
Nation
fbtw

LPA off Mindanao bringing rains over Philippines

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The low-pressure area spotted in Mindanao that was forecast to develop into a tropical depression is bringing rains over parts of the country.
Nation
fbtw

Bayan official files P2.1 million suit vs Badoy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson Lorraine Badoy was slapped with a multimillion-peso civil suit yesterday for allegedly red-tagging Carol Araullo, the chairperson emeritus...
Nation
fbtw

Burglar tries ransacking cop’s house

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A suspected burglar landed in jail when he reportedly attempted to ransack a house in Quezon City on Wednesday, unaware that the property’s owner is a police officer.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City installs rain harvesting systems

Quezon City installs rain harvesting systems

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday said it will implement various initiatives to save water, including the operation of...
Nation
fbtw

2 dead, 1 hurt in Tondo shootings

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
Two people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and a third was wounded in shootings in Tondo, Manila before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Widow sues orphanage exec for kidnapping

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A widow filed charges against an official of the Gentle Hands Inc. orphanage before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office yesterday for refusing to release her children.
Nation
fbtw

Phivolcs: No sign Mayon quieting down

By Cet Dematera | 16 hours ago
Mayon Volcano displayed more signs of restiveness as it spewed ash again and more volcanic quakes were recorded, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with