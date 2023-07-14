Dog killer gets 1 year in prison

MANILA, Philippines — A man will have to spend more than one year in prison after he was convicted of animal cruelty for killing a dog.

Froilan de la Cruz was found guilty of violating Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act, the Dasmariñas Municipal Trial Court in Cities 1 said in a ruling dated June 8 and released yesterday by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Aside from the prison term, the court ordered De la Cruz to pay a fine of P100,000 and another P10,000 to the complainant.

De la Cruz was also found guilty of qualified trespass to dwelling and sentenced to up to three years and 11 months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of P10,000.

PAWS said the cases were filed against De la Cruz in 2015.

Court records show that De la Cruz used a knife in stabbing the dog to death when he broke into the house of its owner. He was arrested after the incident.

PAWS stressed the need to file charges against animal rights offenders to raise public awareness.

“The convictions we secure serve as a warning to those who think that there are no legal consequences to hurting animals,” the group said in a statement.

PAWS said it is also bent on filing a case against a security guard of a mall in Quezon City who threw a puppy from an overpass on Tuesday.

Witnesses said the security guard threw the animal when several children refused to leave the establishment.

The dog was declared dead on arrival at a veterinary clinic due to severe injuries.