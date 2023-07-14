Cop, 7 traffic enforcers positive for drug use

BACOLOD CITY , Philippines — A policeman, seven traffic enforcers and a city government employee in Negros Occidental have tested positive for drug use.

Maj. Mary Grace Borio, Western Visayas police spokesperson, said the policeman faces charges and dismissal depending on the results of a confirmatory test.

Borio said only one of the 5,694 police personnel in the region failed the drug test.

Two of the traffic enforcers tested positive for using marijuana and five others for shabu, Lt. Col. Mark Anthony Darroca, Silay City police chief, said.

He said the traffic enforcers had been relieved from their posts.

The city hall employee is facing possible sanctions based on the regulations of the Civil Service Commission, according to Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego.