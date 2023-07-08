Parañaque top performing LGU – ARTA

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Parañaque was again recognized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) as one of the top performing local government units in the country in implementing its electronic business one-stop shop.

During ARTA’s fifth anniversary celebration, Parañaque and seven other cities were among the first awardees of the Accelerating Reforms for Improved Service Efficiency (ARISE) Awards.

The ARISE Awards are an overarching award for all national government agencies and local government units (LGUs), recognizing their efforts in pursuit of President Marcos’ directive to improve bureaucratic efficiency in the country.

During ARTA’s annual compliance inspection, the agency’s director general, Ernesto Perez, underscored Parañaque’s efforts to streamline its business permit and licensing procedures.

The compliance inspection is part of the mechanisms to evaluate LGU performance as required under Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018.

Perez recognized the various innovations implemented by Parañaque’s business permits and licensing office, headed by lawyer Melanie Soriano-Malaya, specifically its online services to clients in the renewal of business permits and licenses.

Other ARISE awardees are Manila, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Navotas, Marikina, Valenzuela and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.