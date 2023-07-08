^

Nation

Parañaque top performing LGU – ARTA

The Philippine Star
July 8, 2023 | 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Parañaque was again recognized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) as one of the top performing local government units in the country in implementing its electronic business one-stop shop.

During ARTA’s fifth anniversary celebration, Parañaque and seven other cities were among the first awardees of the Accelerating Reforms for Improved Service Efficiency (ARISE) Awards.

The ARISE Awards are an overarching award for all national government agencies and local government units (LGUs), recognizing their efforts in pursuit of President Marcos’ directive to improve bureaucratic efficiency in the country.

During ARTA’s annual compliance inspection, the agency’s director general, Ernesto Perez, underscored Parañaque’s efforts to streamline its business permit and licensing procedures.

The compliance inspection is part of the mechanisms to evaluate LGU performance as required under Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act of 2018.

Perez recognized the various innovations implemented by Parañaque’s business permits and licensing office, headed by lawyer Melanie Soriano-Malaya, specifically its online services to clients in the renewal of business permits and licenses.

Other ARISE awardees are Manila, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Navotas, Marikina, Valenzuela and Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

ARTA

LGU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

8 police generals assume new posts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
After being delayed for more than a week, the reassignment of top officials of the Philippine National Police took effect yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

NBI apologizes, to probe viral ‘sexy dance’ video

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will look into the incident involving a viral video of a sexy intermission dance number during the bureau’s command conference last June 30, NBI Director Menardo de Lemos...
Nation
fbtw
2 Cavite cops, 3 civilians held for extortion

2 Cavite cops, 3 civilians held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Two policemen and three civilians accused of extorting money from an Egyptian man were arrested in an entrapment in Dasmariñas...
Nation
fbtw

De Lima co-accused moved to Munti jail

By Daphne Galvez | 11 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation detainee Jose Adrian Dera, a co-accused in the last drug case against detained former senator Leila de Lima, was transferred to the Muntinlupa City Jail on Thursday night, the Department...
Nation
fbtw

Senior slain, boy hurt in drug sting

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A senior citizen was killed while a four-year-old boy was wounded when they were shot by a suspected drug dealer who was the target of a sting in Quezon City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

COA flags DPWH over P96.2 billion delayed projects

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The completion of 2,395 locally funded projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) with an aggregate cost of P96.219 billion has been delayed, according to the Commission on Audit.
Nation
fbtw
Department of Agriculture aid for Antique hog raisers sought

Department of Agriculture aid for Antique hog raisers sought

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture should provide financial assistance to hog raisers affected by the outbreak of African swine...
Nation
fbtw
Public hearing for Calabarzon wage hike set

Public hearing for Calabarzon wage hike set

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
he Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Calabarzon is set to hold a public consultation in Batangas next...
Nation
fbtw

Motorboat catches fire in Zamboanga City; 5 hurt

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Five people were injured when a motorboat caught fire in a dock in Barangay Rio Hondo in this city on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with