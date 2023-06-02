^

PNR Calamba-Alabang route to undergo 5-year shutdown starting July 2

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 1:08pm
Train marshals assist passengers as they board and alight the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train coaches at various stations along the Calamba-Alabang route on June 2, 2023
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Railway's (PNR) route from Alabang to Calamba will temporarily be suspended starting July 2, 2023 to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) system.

"The Alabang to Calamba train service will be temporarily suspended to give way to a major construction that will result in a modern train service that will ferry more people, to more places, fast and safe," said Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez in a statement Friday.

"This temporary inconvenience will bring forth long-term convenience," he added in Filipino.

Only two trips are said to be affected by the closure: 4:38 a.m. and 7:56 p.m. schedule. Each trip ferries around 467 commuters every day.

Chavez said the government is aiming to complete the NSCR system within five years. An elevated, double-track and electrified train system is set to be built directly annove the existing PNR tracks, said to speed up the NSCR construction by eight months.

The new NSCR system will replace the current street-level, single-track, and diesel locomotive set-up of the PNR.

The 147-kilometer NSCR system is slated to operate from Clark, Pampanga up to Calamba, Laguna and will connect the Greater Manila Area to nearby provinces.

Affected stations

Meanwhile, the following PNR stations will be unavailable for use once the NSCR construction starts: Alabang, Muntinlupa, San Pedro, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao, Mamatid and Calamba.

Chavez claimid the NSCR will be "one of the most modern rail systems" in Southeast Asia and will get financial and technical support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Asian Development Bank.

"The Department of Transportation hopes that the North-South Commuter Railway will bring quality transportation service, help develop the economy and generate more jobs," according to the undersecretary.

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

