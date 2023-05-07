^

Nation

10 Pinays rescued from trafficking

Rudy Santos - The Philippine Star
May 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officers intercepted 10 Filipinas who tried to leave for Singapore on Friday for jobs as sex workers, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported yesterday.

“We received information earlier this month from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) that these women were being trafficked abroad. They were recruited as entertainers but would end up as sex workers,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

The women claimed that they were traveling as tourists. However, a closer inspection of their records revealed valid working permits as entertainers in Singapore., the BI said.

They were allegedly recruited online to work in a pub in Singapore for a salary of P40,000 per month. They were told their travel expenses would be deducted from their pay for six months.

“This is a clear example of debt bondage – a tactic in trafficking – wherein they are made to pay the expenses for their recruitment,” Tansingco said. “These expenses pile up, and they end up being forced to work to pay their debt.”

The victims were turned over to IACAT for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

SEX WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chinese kidnap victim escapes from captors

By Ed Amoroso | 4 days ago
A Chinese man kidnapped by his compatriots at a condominium in Pasay City on Sunday afternoon reportedly escaped from his captors and was rescued in Ternate, Cavite on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Joey de Leon&rsquo; nabbed for drugs

‘Joey de Leon’ nabbed for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
A namesake of comedian Joey de Leon was arrested in Quezon City on Tuesday on drug charges.
Nation
fbtw

More raps eyed vs 3 vloggers over kidnap prank

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Police are eyeing more criminal charges against three vloggers who were responsible for a kidnapping prank in Las Piñas City recently.
Nation
fbtw
Boy, 4, dies in Quezon City bus crash

Boy, 4, dies in Quezon City bus crash

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A four-year-old boy died while a girl remains in a hospital after a passenger bus hit them in front of the North Fairview...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City hosts public viewing of &lsquo;modern&rsquo; King Charles III&rsquo;s coronation
play

Quezon City hosts public viewing of ‘modern’ King Charles III’s coronation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
People gathered to watch the livestream of Charles III’s coronation in Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday in a...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pork scam: Ex-Albay lawmaker gets 144 years

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
Former Albay third district representative Reno Lim has been found guilty over irregularities in connection with the disbursement of his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel worth P27 million in ...
Nation
fbtw

Diptheria cases up 775%

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Cases of diptheria in the country have increased by 775 percent, the Department of Health has reported.
Nation
fbtw

Act on drug war abuses, Marcos urged

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
Following President Marcos’ admission that abuses have been committed during his predecessor’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs, the Human Rights Watch has urged the Philippine government to take...
Nation
fbtw

10 Pinays rescued from trafficking

By Rudy Santos | 2 hours ago
Immigration officers intercepted 10 Filipinas who tried to leave for Singapore on Friday for jobs as sex workers, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Get COVID-19 booster shots, Zamora tells San Juan residents

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 hours ago
With Metro Manila being placed under Alert Level 1, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday urged residents to avail themselves of free booster shots against COVID-19.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with