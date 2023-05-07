Inmate escapes from police escort

MANILA, Philippines — An inmate from the Sta. Rosa City police station in Laguna escaped from her police escort on Friday.

Alice Reyes was supposed to undergo inquest proceedings for drug trafficking at the city prosecutor’s office when she escaped from Cpl. Jeffrey Pagpagon at the police station in Barangay Tagapo at around 1:17 p.m.

Probers said Reyes had no handcuffs when Pagpagon left her to pick up another inmate at the male dormitory.

Pagpagon was relieved from his post following the incident. He was disarmed while under investigation for evasion through negligence.

Reyes was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Pooc on Thursday for alleged possession of .6 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P1,000.