BARMM cop nabbed in drug sting

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A policeman was among seven persons arrested in a drug sting in Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday.

M/Sgt. Sarip Mastura of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police and his alleged cohorts were arrested in Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat, Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency office in BARMM, said.

Also arrested were Kasumi Quindara, Esmail Macalbas, Sam Sandakan, Michael Compaña, Jamil Macalimbol and Tato Madin.

Frivaldo said the suspects were collared after selling shabu worth P170,000 to undercover agents.