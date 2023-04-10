Over 125k passengers flock to ports on Easter Monday morning â€” PCG

Over 125k passengers flock to ports on Easter Monday morning — PCG

This photo release posted on April 6, Maundy Thursday, shows Philippine Coast Guard and PCG Auxiliary personnel on duty at the Manila North Harbor Port to assist passengers heading to Batangas, Cebu and Ozamiz City.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 125,000 passengers flocked to ports across the country on the morning of Easter Monday, Philippine Coast Guard monitoring showed.

It said that from 6:00 a.m. to noon, 70,535 outbound passengers and 55,151 inbound travelers were recorded in all ports nationwide.

The Coast Guard added that 2,774 frontline personnel were deployed to 15 PCG districts — which have been placed on heightened alerts to manage rise in passengers — to inspect 502 vessels and 1,005 motorbancas.

The PCG urged passengers to coordinate with them through their Facebook page or their Public Affairs office through 09275607729 for inquires on sea travel protocols and regulations.

Filipinos are expected to come home at the tail end of the Holy Week season after spending time in provinces. April 10, Easter Monday, was also declared a holiday in lieu of Day of Valor that fell on Sunday.

The Bureau of Immigration, for its part, said that it recorded more than 45,000 arrivals and 33,000 departures on Easter Sunday.

The Philippine National Police said that the Filipinos’ observances of the Holy Week was “generally peaceful,” as its leadership said their officers will now shift to helping public transportation users. — Kristine Joy Patag