^

Nation

Over 125k passengers flock to ports on Easter Monday morning — PCG

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 4:02pm
Over 125k passengers flock to ports on Easter Monday morning â€” PCG
This photo release posted on April 6, Maundy Thursday, shows Philippine Coast Guard and PCG Auxiliary personnel on duty at the Manila North Harbor Port to assist passengers heading to Batangas, Cebu and Ozamiz City.
Philippine Coast Guard release

MANILA, Philippines — More than 125,000 passengers flocked to ports across the country on the morning of Easter Monday, Philippine Coast Guard monitoring showed.

It said that from 6:00 a.m. to noon, 70,535 outbound passengers and 55,151 inbound travelers were recorded in all ports nationwide.

The Coast Guard added that 2,774 frontline personnel were deployed to 15 PCG districts — which have been placed on heightened alerts to manage rise in passengers — to inspect 502 vessels and 1,005 motorbancas.

The PCG urged passengers to coordinate with them through their Facebook page or their Public Affairs office through 09275607729 for inquires on sea travel protocols and regulations.

Filipinos are expected to come home at the tail end of the Holy Week season after spending time in provinces. April 10, Easter Monday, was also declared a holiday in lieu of Day of Valor that fell on Sunday.

The Bureau of Immigration, for its part, said that it recorded more than 45,000 arrivals and 33,000 departures on Easter Sunday.

The Philippine National Police said that the Filipinos’ observances of the Holy Week was “generally peaceful,” as its leadership said their officers will now shift to helping public transportation users. — Kristine Joy Patag

HOLY WEEK 2023

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Seven dead in Taytay, Rizal fire: police

Seven dead in Taytay, Rizal fire: police

23 hours ago
Seven people including two children died in a fire on Saturday evening near the Philippines capital, police said.
Nation
fbtw

Maguindanao del Sur village chief slain in ambush

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
A barangay chairman was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

6 Pinoys forced to work in Laos return home

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Six Filipinos who were reportedly victims of human trafficking and forced to work for syndicates in Laos returned to Manila on April 6, the Bureau of Immigration said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

9 drown in Luzon

By Arnel Ozaeta | 16 hours ago
Nine persons drowned in separate incidents in Batangas and La Union in the past two days, authorities reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
NAIA gets 158% more passengers in Q1

NAIA gets 158% more passengers in Q1

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The number of passengers who passed through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the first quarter of 2023 rose by 158...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila jumps to 6.5%

COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila jumps to 6.5%

56 minutes ago
The seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila has increased to 6.5% from 4.4% as of April 8, according to private think tank...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO on heightened alert until next month

NCRPO on heightened alert until next month

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office announced yesterday that it will extend its heightened alert status until next...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA braces for return of motorists

MMDA braces for return of motorists

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is implementing safety and security protocols in anticipation of the influx...
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese nabbed for illegal detention

3 Chinese nabbed for illegal detention

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Three Chinese were arrested in Parañaque on Friday for allegedly illegally detaining a fellow Chinese over a gambling...
Nation
fbtw
7 die in Taytay fire

7 die in Taytay fire

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Seven persons died in a fire that hit a residential area in Taytay, Rizal on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with