^

Headlines

Immigration logs 45k arrivals on Easter Sunday

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 2:08pm
Immigration logs 45k arrivals on Easter Sunday
Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said it recorded more than 45,000 arrivals on Easter Sunday as Filipinos return home after the Holy Week.

On the same day, BI also logged more than 33,000 departures, BI said in a statement on Monday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tangsingco earlier reported that the bureau’s operations went smooth sailing despite the spiker in travelers during Holy Week.

The Philippine National Police also said they are shift to assisting in public transportation such as in bus terminals, seaports and airports as the Lent season ends.

The BI chief said they already expected the rise of arriving passengers at the end of the holiday season.

This, he said, shows that the “travel sector is already recovering.”

“We see this as a good sign, and we believe the numbers will continue to rise until the end of the year,” he added.

The Manila International Airport Authority, which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, on Sunday said 10,855,332 passengers traveled through Manila’s main gateway from January to March, marking a 158% increase in number of travelers in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

HOLY WEEK 2023
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A low-pressure area expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility near Mindanao last night may develop into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The death toll from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry fire rose to 32 with the discovery of a floating cadaver in Basilan province...
Headlines
fbtw
ASF spreads to 460 towns, 54 provinces

ASF spreads to 460 towns, 54 provinces

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Illustrating how serious the African swine fever problem has become, latest data from the Bureau of Animal Industry showed...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Fixing &lsquo;ambulance chasing,&rsquo; Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III&rsquo;s coronation

News from home: Fixing ‘ambulance chasing,’ Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III’s coronation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 21 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOST council&rsquo;s Facebook hacked

DOST council’s Facebook hacked

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM card registration hits 62 million

SIM card registration hits 62 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
More Filipinos registered their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards during the Holy Week, with the total number of subscribers...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-chief justice Panganiban&rsquo;s wife dies

Ex-chief justice Panganiban’s wife dies

15 hours ago
Retired professor Elenita “Leni” Panganiban passed away yesterday due to cardiac arrest. She was 83.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos urges Filipinos to speak up vs discrimination

President Marcos urges Filipinos to speak up vs discrimination

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos urged Filipinos yesterday to work toward a more progressive and humane society, oppose discrimination and...
Headlines
fbtw
House grateful for &lsquo;very good&rsquo; score in SWS survey

House grateful for ‘very good’ score in SWS survey

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed gratitude to Filipinos for appreciating the hard work that lawmakers have done to improve...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with