Immigration logs 45k arrivals on Easter Sunday

Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said it recorded more than 45,000 arrivals on Easter Sunday as Filipinos return home after the Holy Week.

On the same day, BI also logged more than 33,000 departures, BI said in a statement on Monday.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tangsingco earlier reported that the bureau’s operations went smooth sailing despite the spiker in travelers during Holy Week.

The Philippine National Police also said they are shift to assisting in public transportation such as in bus terminals, seaports and airports as the Lent season ends.

The BI chief said they already expected the rise of arriving passengers at the end of the holiday season.

This, he said, shows that the “travel sector is already recovering.”

“We see this as a good sign, and we believe the numbers will continue to rise until the end of the year,” he added.

The Manila International Airport Authority, which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, on Sunday said 10,855,332 passengers traveled through Manila’s main gateway from January to March, marking a 158% increase in number of travelers in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022. — Kristine Joy Patag