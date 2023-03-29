^

Nation

Authorities seize 300 kilos of shabu in Baguio barangay

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 12:27pm
Authorities seize 300 kilos of shabu in Baguio barangay
Irisan is Baguio City's biggest barangay.
The STAR / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — Over 300 kilos of shabu tucked into at least 500 pieces of tea bags, marked with Chinese characters, were seized at a rented “warehouse” of a Chinese national at Purok 4, Irisan barangay Wednesday.

Chinese national Hui Ming, alias “Tan”, was arrested in the raid initiated by The Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) of the Cordillera police with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents.

Anti-narcotics agents from the RDEU earlier asked a local court for a search warrant after intelligence operations against the Chinese national, said Cordillera police director Brigadier General David Peredo.

Peredo directed policemen in the highland region of a sustained effort to rid the six provinces and two cities in the Cordillera of illegal drugs.

Authorities placed the value of the seized drugs at over P2 billion, which is perhaps one of the biggest shabu haul north of Manila in recent years.

They have yet to inventory the shabu and file charges against Ming.

