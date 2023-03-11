^

Quezon City to host Philippines Earth Hour 2023 celebration

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2023 | 12:00am
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announces on Friday that the city will host this year's Earth Hour celebration on March 25, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government will host the country’s celebration of Earth Hour 2023 at the Quezon Memorial Circle on March 25.

In partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) –Philippines, the city will join over 7,000 cities from 193 countries that will commemorate what is considered one of the world’s largest grassroots environmental movements.

“Local government units like Quezon City play a big part in raising awareness about the threats of climate change among our constituents. That’s why every environmental program and initiative we have established and are currently planning are inclusive and responsive to the circumstances of our people,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement yesterday.

“The city’s participation in Earth Hour signifies our strong commitment to push for climate justice as we head towards advancing inclusive, ambitious, and evidence-based climate action to provide a livable and quality community for all,” she added.

At 8:30 p.m. on March 25, the city government will switch off the lights of the pylon at the Quezon Memorial Circle and other city government-run buildings for an hour.

The local government encouraged citizens and business owners to also switch off non-essential lights during the activity.

“We are celebrating Earth Hour again in-person to show our stronger commitment and solidarity as a people who want a better future for our country. We want to make this the Biggest Hour for Earth because we are fighting the biggest concerns of the planet: climate change and biodiversity loss,” said WWF-Philippines executive director Katherine Custodio.

