^

Nation

Baguio City studying privatization of waste management

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 7:17pm
Baguio City studying privatization of waste management
This 2019 file photo shows garbage hauling operations at Rizal Park in Manila.
Manila Public Information Office, handout

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City is considering privatizing the management of its solid waste, while dreaming to reduce the cost of operations in transferring non-biodegradable waste to a private sanitary landfill outside of the city.

Based on the waste assessment and characterization study conducted by the City General Services Office, the city government will be able to save P45 million with the proposed privatization of the collection and hauling of the garbage from source to the landfill.

GSO department head Eugene Buyucan said the projected savings included lower hauling and tipping fees and fuel cost if the city disposes its solid waste in a landfill in Urdaneta, Pangasinan instead of the one in Capas, Tarlac that it is using.

The city government spent more than P186 million last year for the maintenance and other operating expenditures on solid waste management per records from the GSO.
From 2015 to 2022, the amount of solid waste in Baguio City for disposal to the landfill increased to 581 tons from 402 tons .

The GSO Solid Waste Management Division has already implemented waste diversion efforts to decrease the amount of solid waste being hauled to Tarlac.

Last year, the city produced more than 581 tons of solid waste for disposal but 69% was diverted through Materials Recovery Facilities, leaving only 179 tons hauled to the landfill.

However, the cost of solid waste management continues to increase due to the rise in the cost of fuel consumed by the garbage trucks.

Part of the proposed privatization of solid waste operations is amending the city’s garbage ordinance to increase garbage fees per tonnage of waste produced.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said increasing the fee is the only way to discipline the public to reduce their waste.

The mayor recently ordered the GSO to come up with a concept on the new garbage collection scheme and present this to the city council for approval.

BAGUIO CITY

PRIVATIZATION

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Colleagues raise alarm over arrest of UP professor by undercover cops

Colleagues raise alarm over arrest of UP professor by undercover cops

6 hours ago
"The entire [Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas] is calling on the UP administration for the assistance it...
Nation
fbtw
71 tons of smuggled onions destroyed in Zamboanga

71 tons of smuggled onions destroyed in Zamboanga

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
Authorities destroyed yesterday more than 71 tons of smuggled onions seized in a series of operations in this city last ...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged con artist caught in Taguig

Alleged con artist caught in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A suspected con artist who duped millions of pesos from several people while posing as a businesswoman and owner of a fashion...
Nation
fbtw

Engineer shot dead in Ilocos Sur

By Jun Elias | 20 hours ago
An engineer was killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in San Juan, Ilocos Sur on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw

6 arrested in ‘Recto University’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
The Manila Police District has apprehended six persons for allegedly falsifying public documents along Recto Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon Rep. Enverga named caretaker of Valenzuela district vacated by Gatchalian

Quezon Rep. Enverga named caretaker of Valenzuela district vacated by Gatchalian

2 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Monday designated Rep. WIlfrido Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District) as the caretaker of the...
Nation
fbtw
Makabayan bloc calls for US apology for abuses during Philippine-American War

Makabayan bloc calls for US apology for abuses during Philippine-American War

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Citing a "conservative" estimate, Rep. Castro said that at least 200,000 civilians died while 34,000 Filipino soldiers...
Nation
fbtw
Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
These women are part of the 131-member Barangay Caub Marine Association, a people’s organization composed mostly of...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB tackles jeepney phaseout petition today

LTFRB tackles jeepney phaseout petition today

20 hours ago
A transport group yesterday opposed the public utility vehicle modernization program as the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
DSWD chief to launch cleanliness drive

DSWD chief to launch cleanliness drive

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said yesterday he would launch a cleanup...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with