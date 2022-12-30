^

Nation

Bong Go aids fire victims in Malabon

The Philippine Star
December 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go on Tuesday distributed assistance to at least 89 families who were displaced by fires that struck Malabon City recently.

Go and his team gave grocery items, vitamins, face masks and shirts to fire victims in Barangays Catmon, Longos and Maysilo.

Selected beneficiaries were also given shoes, bicycles and basketballs at the Maysilo Elementary School.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided financial aid to the fire victims.

Amid the pandemic and soaring prices of basic goods, Go urged Filipinos to help those in crisis through bayanihan efforts.

He also asked local government units to intensify fire prevention efforts in the communities.

“Alam ko mahirap masunugan. I condole with the families of those who died in the fire,” he said.

Go authored the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act.

