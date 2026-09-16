Over P40 million worth of agri-fishery assistance reaches Davao Region beneficiaries

Some of the beneficiaries are shown here.

MANILA, Philippines — The national government recently turned over various agri-fishery assistance and livelihood interventions to beneficiaries in the Davao Region as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity, strengthen rural livelihoods, and enhance food security.

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the turnover rites during the “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat”. He was joined by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) National Director Elizer Salilig, DA XI Regional Executive Director Macario Gonzaga and BFAR XI Regional Director Relly Garcia.

The program saw the distribution of more than P46 million worth of fisheries livelihood assistance to fisherfolk beneficiaries in Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, and Davao de Oro.

The interventions included fishing vessels, fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) motorized boats, fish cages, fingerlings, and aquaculture livelihood and technology demonstration projects.

The activity in Mati City last September 14 was also participated in by Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang, along with city and municipal mayors from Davao Oriental, and representatives from various national government agencies, local government units, and partner institutions, highlighting the whole-of-government approach in bringing essential agricultural services, livelihood opportunities, and other forms of assistance closer to communities.

Among BFAR XI’s major interventions is a 23.5-meter steel-hulled multimission fishing boat, equipped with a complete set of fishing gears, provided under the DA-BFAR Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program. The intervention aims to enhance the fishing capacity and livelihood opportunities of organized municipal fisherfolk.

Under BFAR XI’s Fisheries Development Program, fisherfolk beneficiaries in Davao Oriental received eight 30-footer FRP motorized boats with marine engines and two 27-footer FRP motorized boats with marine engines.

The province also received three high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fish cage complete livelihood packages, 35,000 tilapia fingerlings, and support for the implementation of Phase II of the Red Tilapia Technology Demonstration Project.

Jimbo Dela Cerna, one of the beneficiaries in Davao Oriental who received a 30-footer fiberglass-reinforced plastic motorized boat, expressed his gratitude for the livelihood assistance, saying the intervention would provide significant support to his source of income.

“Dako kaayo ni’g tabang nga proyekto alang sa akong panginabuhian. Daghang salamat! (This project is a great help to my livelihood. Thank you very much!)” Dela Cerna said.

In Davao del Sur, BFAR XI provided fisheries interventions that included bangus fingerling dispersal, cages under the Cages for Livelihood Project, and assistance through the ALAGAD Project.

Meanwhile, fisherfolk beneficiaries in Davao de Oro received tilapia fingerlings to support freshwater aquaculture production and provide additional livelihood and income opportunities for local communities.

The province-wide distribution reflects the government’s approach of providing interventions suited to the fisheries resources and livelihood needs of communities, ranging from capture fisheries equipment to aquaculture inputs and technology-based livelihood projects.

The distribution of BFAR XI interventions was facilitated by the Provincial Fisheries Offices (PFOs) in partnership with the concerned provincial and municipal agriculture offices, with support from BFAR XI’s Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Unit (PMEU).

BFAR XI said the interventions form part of its continuing commitment to provide timely and appropriate fisheries assistance, strengthen the productive capacity of municipal fisherfolk, and promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development in the Davao Region.

Through the convergence of the DA, BFAR, local government units, national government agencies, and other partner institutions, the Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat initiative underscores the government’s commitment to bringing essential services directly to communities and advancing a more productive, resilient, and food-secure fisheries and agriculture sector. (Contributed story)