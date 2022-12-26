^

Nation

MMDA: Pasig River ferry still free in 2023

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2022 | 12:00am
MMDA: Pasig River ferry still free in 2023
“We have sufficient funding to give free rides to passengers,” acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes told The STAR on Thursday.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Rides in the Pasig River ferry service will remain free for commuters next year, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“We have sufficient funding to give free rides to passengers,” acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes told The STAR on Thursday.

Commuters have been riding the boats for free since the Pasig River ferry service reopened in December 2019.

It traverses the 25-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River and has stations in Escolta, Lawton, Quinta Market, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Ana and Lambingan in Manila; Valenzuela and Guadalupe in Makati, Hulo in Mandaluyong City, as well as San Joaquin, Kalawaan and Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City.

The ferry boats can transport passengers from Guadalupe to Manila in less than half the travel time by land or from 45 minutes to an hour, the MMDA said.

Nine operational ferry boats – six 50-seater and three 36-seater boats – can carry an average of 900 to 1,000 passengers per day, according to Pasig River ferry service central administrative officer Irene Navera.

The ferry service ridership increased from 33,674 passengers in 2020 to 58,784 in 2021. A total of 149,167 people rode the Pasig River ferry boats from January to November this year.

The MMDA said P149.8 million was allocated for the free ride program in 2021 and 2022 under the agency’s annual national budget.

For 2023, Congress approved funding of P76.96 million for the Pasig River ferry service, the MMDA said.

Artes admitted that the soaring cost of fuel forced the MMDA to adjust spending for fuel for the ferry boats, which run on diesel. Other expenses for the operation of the Pasig River ferry service, including the salaries of personnel, were not affected.

Asked what would prompt the MMDA to charge fares again for ferry boat rides, he said, “Kapag hindi na kaya ng budget.”

MMDA

PASIG RIVER FERRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inmates granted holiday conjugal visits

Inmates granted holiday conjugal visits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections has allowed conjugal visits for couples who are both serving time for their crimes.
Nation
fbtw
Azurin: PNP exec brought back ninja cop to PDEG

Azurin: PNP exec brought back ninja cop to PDEG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A ranking police official is under investigation after it was found out that he was the one who reassigned to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

DOH: Flu-like illness cases increase

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than 100,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese nabbed for Pinay&rsquo;s kidnap

3 Chinese nabbed for Pinay’s kidnap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Three Chinese nationals who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Filipino woman whom Sen. Grace Poe said was brought...
Nation
fbtw

PDEA hit for agents’ arrest

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The year ended on a sour note for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency after three of its agents were arrested and exposed to be recycling illegal drugs they seized in law enforcement operations.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Simbang Gabi index crime drops - NCRPO

Simbang Gabi index crime drops - NCRPO

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The number of index crimes recorded in Metro Manila during the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn mass decreased this year,...
Nation
fbtw
Aetas roam Metro Manila streets hoping for Christmas cheer

Aetas roam Metro Manila streets hoping for Christmas cheer

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Days before Christmas, Aeta couple Rony Cabalig and Edelyn de la Cruz came down from their mountainside house in Zambales...
Nation
fbtw
CSC pays tribute to fallen state workers

CSC pays tribute to fallen state workers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Civil Service Commission has paid tribute to government workers who died in 2022 while in the line of service, especially...
Nation
fbtw
ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Four men broke into a commercial establishment in Sta. Rosa City in this province at dawn yesterday, and took away an undetermined...
Nation
fbtw

BI posts 32,000 Christmas arrivals at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration registered almost 32,000 arrivals at different international airports on the eve of Christmas.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with