MMDA: Pasig River ferry still free in 2023

“We have sufficient funding to give free rides to passengers,” acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes told The STAR on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — Rides in the Pasig River ferry service will remain free for commuters next year, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Commuters have been riding the boats for free since the Pasig River ferry service reopened in December 2019.

It traverses the 25-kilometer stretch of the Pasig River and has stations in Escolta, Lawton, Quinta Market, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Ana and Lambingan in Manila; Valenzuela and Guadalupe in Makati, Hulo in Mandaluyong City, as well as San Joaquin, Kalawaan and Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City.

The ferry boats can transport passengers from Guadalupe to Manila in less than half the travel time by land or from 45 minutes to an hour, the MMDA said.

Nine operational ferry boats – six 50-seater and three 36-seater boats – can carry an average of 900 to 1,000 passengers per day, according to Pasig River ferry service central administrative officer Irene Navera.

The ferry service ridership increased from 33,674 passengers in 2020 to 58,784 in 2021. A total of 149,167 people rode the Pasig River ferry boats from January to November this year.

The MMDA said P149.8 million was allocated for the free ride program in 2021 and 2022 under the agency’s annual national budget.

For 2023, Congress approved funding of P76.96 million for the Pasig River ferry service, the MMDA said.

Artes admitted that the soaring cost of fuel forced the MMDA to adjust spending for fuel for the ferry boats, which run on diesel. Other expenses for the operation of the Pasig River ferry service, including the salaries of personnel, were not affected.

Asked what would prompt the MMDA to charge fares again for ferry boat rides, he said, “Kapag hindi na kaya ng budget.”